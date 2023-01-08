In the region: Dawgs shut out Macon

Tom Aubrun recorded 26 saves to lead the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs to a 3-0 win over Macon at the Berglund Center on Saturday night.

Aubrun played for Macon earlier this season.

The Rail Yard Dawgs (17-7-2) remained in first place in the Southern Professional Hockey League. Roanoke has 36 points; Evansville entered Sunday in second with 34.

Brady Heppner scored in the first period for Roanoke. Matt O'Dea scored in the second period, while Mac Jansen scored in the third period.

Cody Karpinski had 42 saves for Macon (4-17-2), which lost to Roanoke for the seventh time in seven tries this season.

Roanoke will visit Fayetteville on Friday.