In the region: Hidden Valley grad Funderburke advances to State Amateur final

SUFFOLK — Hidden Valley High School graduate Ross Funderburke of the Furman University men's golf team won twice Thursday to advance to the final of the 109th VSGA State Amateur Championship at the Cedar Point Club.

Funderburke beat Loyola of Maryland golfer Carlo Pizzano 2 and 1 in Thursday morning's quarterfinals and defeated 2021 VSGA golfer of the year and former Wake Forest golfer Evan Beck 2 and 1 in Thursday afternoon's semifinals. Beck won the 2021 State Open of Virginia, as well as the 2021 VSGA Mid-Amateur.

Funderburke, who improved to 4-0 in the match play portion of this week's tournament, lost in the State Amateur quarterfinals two years ago and finished 10th in the State Open of Virginia last year. As a Furman junior, he tied for 30th in an NCAA regional in Florida in May. He made the All-Southern Conference team this year.

He will face Fredericksburg teen Grayson Wood in Friday's 36-hole final. Wood, who recently graduated from Massaponax High School, won the VSGA Junior Match Play Championship last week.

Wood beat Radford University golfer Bryce Corbett 2 and 1 in the quarterfinals and defeated Liberty University golfer and Jefferson Forest High School graduate Isaac Simmons 3 and 2 in the semifinals.

Simmons beat three-time State Amateur runner-up and former University of Richmond golfer Jordan Utley 4 and 3 in the quarterfinals.

COLLEGES

UVa 11th, Tech 33rd

in final Cup standings

The final Division I standings for the Directors’ Cup, which measures all-sports success, were announced Thursday.

UVa finished 11th in the 2021-22 school year, with Virginia Tech 33rd.

Points were awarded for how teams did in the NCAAs. For FBS football, points can be earned by finishing in the Top 25 of the final coaches poll or by making a bowl game.

Texas finished first for the second straight year. Texas had 1,449.5 points. Stanford was second with 1,352.25 points. North Carolina was the top ACC school, finishing sixth.

UVa was 11th for the second straight year and made the top 25 for the 15th straight time.

UVa had 942.5 points. UVa's highlights for the 2021-22 school year included NCAA championships in men's tennis and women's swimming and diving; NCAA quarterfinal appearances by the men’s lacrosse and women’s tennis teams; the rowing team taking ninth at the NCAAs; and the men’s swimming and diving team finishing 10th at the NCAAs.

Virginia Tech had 688.25 points. Tech highlights included the baseball and softball teams making the NCAA Super Regionals; the women’s indoor track and field team finishing sixth at the NCAAs; and the wrestling team finishing eighth at the NCAAs.

Since the Directors’ Cup competition began in the 1993-94 school year, the highest Tech has ever finished in the final standings was 28th at the end of the 2017-18 school year. Tech finished 32nd last year.