LAS VEGAS — Christiansburg driver Matt Hagan won the Funny Car event at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals on Sunday at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

It was the Auburn High School graduate's third win in four starts this year. It was the 46th win of Hagan's Funny Car career.

The three-time world champ increased his season points lead to 105 over Ron Capps.

Hagan's team owner, former NASCAR star Tony Stewart, won in the Top Alcohol Dragster class Sunday for the first time.

"I was like, 'Tony’s won. No pressure,' you know? And then he comes and crawls under the body and says, 'I just won; you better win. Let's go,’" Hagan told NHRA.com. "It's great to share this winner's circle with Tony Stewart. It's a huge highlight of my career."

Hagan beat Tim Wilkerson, John Force and Chad Green in the finals of the four-across format with a time of a 3.943 seconds. Hagan was the runner-up in last year's event.

Hagan won a four-wide event for the first time since 2013 in Charlotte.

“I've done everything in the four-wide from not staging the car on time to red lighting to not knowing which lane I'm in, so you've got to kind of dummy it down," he said.

He beat Jeff Diehl in the first round and defeated Force in the second round to reach the final.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Virginia Tech 17, Furman 11

Sarah Gresham had 14 draw controls Monday to lead the Hokies (9-7) past the Paladins (7-7) in Blacksburg.

Greshman now has 100 draw controls, breaking the Virginia Tech single-season record of 96 that was set by Tristan McGinley in 2018. Gresham leads all Division I freshmen this season in that category.

Olivia Vergano scored four goals for the Hokies, while Paige Tyson, Maura O'Malley and Ella Rishko each scored three.

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

SVU gets NCAA bid

Southern Virginia reaped an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III tournament Monday.

SVU (18-3) is one of 16 teams in the field.

The Knights will face Springfield, a Massachusetts school with a 23-4 mark, on Friday at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York. The winner will meet Vassar (24-1) or Baruch (18-10) on Saturday for a berth in the final four.

Springfield, which was the NCAA runner-up last year, has never played SVU before. Springfield has won 11 NCAA titles.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Hunnell honored

Former Lord Botetourt and Virginia golfer Lyndsey Hunnell of High Point has been named the Big South co-coach of the year.

This was her first year at the helm of the Panthers.

Hunnell's team lost to Campbell in the match-play final of the Big South tournament. The team took second in the stroke-play portion of the tournament before beating Gardner-Webb in the semifinals.

Her team won two tournaments this school year.

Radford's Jayde Dudley made the Big South all-academic team.