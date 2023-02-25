C.J. Valerian scored with 35 seconds left to give the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs a 4-3 win over the Knoxville Ice Bears in Southern Professional Hockey League action Friday night at the Berglund Center.

Roanoke (24-13-3) had four players ejected Friday. At the 16:58 mark of the first period, Roanoke’s Spencer Kennedy made contact with Knoxville’s Rex Moe. Moments later, after their shifts ended, Moe jumped Kennedy within the confines of the Roanoke bench. Knoxville’s entire bench emptied as a brawl erupted over the dasher boards that separated the two teams, outside of Moe entering to get to Kennedy. Six game misconducts or match penalties were handed out, including three to Roanoke players Kennedy, Stephen Alvo and Dom Marcinkevics.

Roanoke's Jarrad Vroman was given a game misconduct/ejection for elbowing in the third period.

On Saturday, Marcinkevics and Roanoke players Brendan Pepe and Matt O'Dea were suspended by the league pending further review of the first-period incident. Vroman was suspended pending further review of the third-period incident.

Knoxville players Moe, Kyler Matthews, Preston Kugler, Rourke Russell, Rasmuz Waxin-Engback were also suspended by the league for the first-period incidents.

All those suspended players were set to miss Saturday night's rematch at the Berglund Center.

Josh Nenadal scored 4:18 into the game Friday to give Roanoke a 1-0 lead. Justin MacDonald of Knoxville (25-15-3) tied the game 19:06 into the first.

Waxin-Engback scored 36 seconds into the second to give the visitors a 2-1 lead. Jagger Williamson scored at the 12:53 mark of the period to extend the lead. Mac Jansen scored to trim the lead at the 15:56 mark of the period.

Roanoke's CJ Stubbs tied the game at the 13:17 mark of the third.

Austyn Roudebush had 29 saves for Roanoke.

TRACK AND FIELD

Hokies win ACC titles

Virginia Tech won a total of three titles Thursday and Friday on the first two days of the ACC indoor championships at Louisville.

Rebecca Mammel of the Hokies won the women's weight throw for the second straight year with a meet-record throw of 76 feet, 5 inches. Teammate Sara Killinen was second.

Kenna Stimmel of the Hokies won the women's pole vault (14-5 1/2), with teammate Julia Fixsen second.

The Tech foursome of Arlo Ludewick, Amir Green, Nicholas Plant and Antonio Lopez Segura won the men's distance medley relay with a meet-record time of 9:28.86.

Elijah Bell of the Hokies took third in the men's high jump.

Sean Murphy of the Hokies was third in the heptathlon.

Alix Still of Virginia took second in the pentathlon with a school-record 4,177 points. She also broke the Scottish national record.

UVa's Jacob Lemmon took second in the men's weight throw.

SOFTBALL

No. 10 Va. Tech 6, No. 9 Texas 5, 8 inn.

Cameron Fagan hit an RBI single in the eighth inning to give the Hokies (9-3) an extra-inning win over the host Longhorns (8-2-1) on Friday in the Lone Star Invitational.

The Hokies scored three runs in the seventh to tie the game at 5. Kelsey Bennett hit a two-run homer and Emma Jackson followed with a solo shot to tie the game.

Earlier Friday, the Hokies beat Abilene Christian 11-0 in five innings. Lyndsey Grein threw a one-hit shutout.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

EastMont reaches Region 1C final

WYTHEVILLE — Lilly Underwood had 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead host Eastern Montgomery past George Wythe 47-38 in a Region 1C semifinal on Friday night.

Logan Boone added 14 points, including four 3-pointers, for Eastern Montgomery (22-5).

Makaylan Luttrell scored 13 points George Wythe (19-6).

REGION 1C SEMIFINAL

Eastern Montgomery 47, George Wythe 38

Eastern Montgomery (22-5)

Underwood 21, Boone 14, Bruce 8, Felty 4.

George Wythe (19-6)

Luttrell 13, Berry 6, Tate 5, Bennett 5, Faulkner 4, Cannoy 3, Wolfe 2.

EastMont;12;2;15;18;—;47

G. Wythe;15;7;13;3;—;38

3-Point goals: Eastern Montgomery 4 (Boone 4), George Wythe 5 (Luttrell 4, Cannoy).