The Pensacola Ice Flyers beat the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 5-2 on Friday night at the Berglund Center, handing Roanoke its fourth straight loss.

The Ice Flyers (19-15) won their sixth consecutive game, including three in a row over the Dawgs (20-10-3).

Kolten Olynek scored a power-play goal to give Pensacola a 1-0 lead 11:30 into the first period. Malik Johnson scored on a rebound goal at the 17:12 mark of the period to extend the lead to 2-0. Nick Devito of Roanoke scored a power-play goal at the 18:23 mark of the first to cut the lead to 2-1.

Sean Gulka scored 5:40 into the second period to extend the lead to 3-1. Joey Sofo extended the lead to 4-1 on a power-play goal at the 10:09 mark of the period. Roanoke then pulled goalie Austyn Roudebush in favor of Tom Auburn. But Sofo scored again with less than 16 seconds left in the second.

Roanoke captain Mac Jansen went coast-to-coast on an unassisted goal at the 14:19 mark of the third period during 4-on-4 action to cut the lead to 5-2. It was Jansen's 58th goal for Roanoke. He broke the all-time franchise goals record previously set by Jeff Jones.

Riley Morris had 32 saves for the visitors. Roudebush stopped 14 shots, then Aubrun stopped 10.

Roanoke was 1 for 6 on the power play.

The teams were set to meet again in Roanoke on Saturday night.

WRESTLING

No. 9 Virginia Tech 45, Duke 0

The Hokies (8-3, 2-1 ACC) shut out the Blue Devils (3-9, 0-3) on Friday night in Durham, N.C.

Sam Latona, ranked seventh at 133 pounds, beat Logan Agin 15-5.

Caleb Henson, ranked eighth at 149, beat Patrick Rowland 18-3.

Bryce Andonian, ranked fifth at 157, pinned Logan Ferrero.

Mekhi Lewis, ranked third at 174, won by forfeit.

No. 7 N.C. State 34, UVa 4

The Wolfpack (12-1, 2-1 ACC) won nine of the 10 bouts to beat the Cavaliers (6-5, 0-3) on Friday night in Charlottesville.

State's Ryan Jack, ranked fourth at 141, beat Brian Courtney 4-1.

N.C. State's Ed Scott, ranked seventh at 157, beat Jake Keating 12-4.

State's Trent Hidlay, ranked third at 184, beat Neil Antrassian 21-9.

N.C. State's Isaac Trumble, ranked ninth at 197, beat Michael Battista 3-1.

MEN'S TENNIS

No. 5 Kentucky 4, No. 1 UVa 3

Taha Baadi won in doubles and singles to lead the Wildcats (7-0) past the Cavaliers (6-1) on Friday night in Charlottesville.

Virginia beat Kentucky in last year's NCAA final.

UVa saw its 29-match winning streak come to an end.

With UVa and Kentucky tied at 3, Baadi beat Ryan Goetz 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) at No. 3 singles to give the visitors the win.

UVa was without Chris Rodesch, who is taking part in Davis Cup action in his native Luxembourg.