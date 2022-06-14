In the region: Serrao wins VSGA tournament

MARTINSVILLE — Steve Serrao of Richmond won the 36th Virginia State Golf Association Senior Stroke Play Championship on Tuesday at Chatmoss Country Club.

Serrao had a two-day total of 9-under 135, including a 2-under 70 on Tuesday.

Buck Brittain of Tazewell was second with a 141. Serrao's six-shot margin of victory was the second-largest in the tournament's history.

Jon Hurst of Fredericksburg was third at 143.

Keith Decker of Martinsville and Dave Pulk of Williamsburg tied for fourth at 2-over 146.

Jerry Wood, one of Decker's fellow Chatmoss members, tied for eighth at 148.

GOLF

Wilkes, Bolling triumph

Jack Wilkes won the men's division of the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame tournament, which concluded Sunday at the Botetourt Golf & Swim Club.

Dot Bolling won the women's crown.

Wilkes had a three-day total of 9-under 205, including a 67 on Sunday. Richie Jeter and John Hatcher Ferguson tied for second at 1-under 213.

Bolling had a two-day total of 13-over 156. Kaitlyn Mosdell was second at 162.

Roanoke Country Club won the team title at 1,339. Hidden Valley and Hunting Hills tied for second at 1,366.

SOFTBALL

Epperson, Moran honored

Abigail Epperson of Patrick County High School was named to the Virginia High School League's Class 2 all-state first team Tuesday.

Epperson, a senior, made the team as an at-large pick.

James River junior pitcher Austyn Moran made the second team.

BASEBALL

Hokies, Cav recognized

Virginia Tech's Carson DeMartini and Drue Hackenberg and Virginia's Griff O'Ferrall have earned Freshman All-America honors from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers of America.

DeMartini made the first team. The third baseman hit .341 with 14 doubles, three triples, 15 homers and 54 runs scored.

O'Ferrall also made the first team. The shortstop hit .308 with two homers, 39 RBIs, 56 runs scored and 17 stolen bases.

Hackenberg made the second team. He was 10-2 with a 3.30 ERA, 87 strikeouts and 19 walks in 92 2/3 innings.

Nationals promote ex-Keydet

The Washington Nationals announced Tuesday they have promoted former VMI pitcher Reed Garrett from Triple-A Rochester.

Garrett, 29, was 4-3 with one save, 25 strikeouts and a 4.00 ERA in 27 innings at Rochester.

This is Garrett's first time in the major leagues since 2019, when he pitched for the Detroit Tigers. He pitched in Japan the past two years.

Garrett was chosen by Texas in the 16th round of the 2014 major league draft.