In the region: UVa's Asfaw claims title as Cavs win cross-country meet

EARLYSVILLE — Virginia’s Rohann Asfaw won the men’s race with a time of 23:52.5 with Wes Porter and Randy Neish finishing third and fourth respectively as the Hoos picked up the win in the Panorama Farms Invitational on Friday.

Duke finished second and Virginia Tech was third.

Max Greczyn led the Hokies in seventh place.

In the women’s race, Hannah Moran (Salem) finished fourth to pace the Cavaliers to a runner-up finish behind the Blue Devils.

Lindsey Butler placed fifth for third-place Tech.

Volleyball

Hokies defeat Cavs

BLACKSBURG — Kaity Smith knocked down 17 kills, Merisa Cerchio had 14 kills and Angel Robinson added 10 as Virginia Tech (3-1, 2-1 ACC) beat Virginia (1-2, 0-2) on Friday by scores of 27-25, 29-31, 25-23, 26-24.

Brie Postema dished out 28 assists for Tech.

UVa was led by Mattison Matthews with 14 kills, Grace Turner with 10 kills and Megan Wilson with 31 assists.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Va. Tech 8, Miami 2