In the region: UVa's Asfaw claims title as Cavs win cross-country meet

EARLYSVILLE — Virginia’s Rohann Asfaw won the men’s race with a time of 23:52.5 with Wes Porter and Randy Neish finishing third and fourth respectively as the Hoos picked up the win in the Panorama Farms Invitational on Friday.
Duke finished second and Virginia Tech was third.
Max Greczyn led the Hokies in seventh place.
In the women’s race, Hannah Moran (Salem) finished fourth to pace the Cavaliers to a runner-up finish behind the Blue Devils.
Lindsey Butler placed fifth for third-place Tech.
Volleyball
Hokies defeat Cavs
BLACKSBURG — Kaity Smith knocked down 17 kills, Merisa Cerchio had 14 kills and Angel Robinson added 10 as Virginia Tech (3-1, 2-1 ACC) beat Virginia (1-2, 0-2) on Friday by scores of 27-25, 29-31, 25-23, 26-24.
Brie Postema dished out 28 assists for Tech.
UVa was led by Mattison Matthews with 14 kills, Grace Turner with 10 kills and Megan Wilson with 31 assists.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Va. Tech 8, Miami 2
BLACKSBURG — Emily Gray had a school-record four assists and also scored a goal to help the Hokies (2-6, 2-4 ACC) squash the Hurricanes (0-6, 0-5) on Thursday night.
The eight goals were the most Tech has ever scored in an ACC game.
Tech scored four goals in the first 16 minutes — the quickest Tech has ever scored four goals to start a match. The Hokies finished the first half with six goals — the most Tech has scored in any half of a match.
Allyson Brown scored two goals for Tech. A school-record seven different players scored for the Hokies.
No. 11 UVa 2, No. 13 Louisville 0
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Alex Spaanstra scored twice in the first half to lead the Cavaliers (5-1-1, 3-1-1 ACC) past the Cardinals (3-2, 3-2) on Thursday night.
