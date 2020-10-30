In the region: Virginia's Asfaw, Moran shine at ACC cross country meet

CARY, N.C. — Virginia's Rohann Asfaw finished fourth Friday at the ACC men's cross country championships.

Asfaw had a time of 23 minutes, 15 seconds on the 8K course. Notre Dame's Yared Nuguse won in 23:03.6.

Notre Dame won the men's team title, with UVa fourth and Virginia Tech eighth out of 15 squads.

In addition to Asfaw, other men of note earning All-ACC honors at the meet were UVa's Randy Neish, who took eighth (23:28.8); Virginia Tech's Antonio Lopez Segura, who took ninth (23:29.3); and UVa's Harry Monroe, who was 13th.

On the women's side, Salem High School graduate Hannah Moran of UVa earned All-ACC honors with an 18th-place finish. She had a time of 20:39.4 on the 6K course.

North Carolina State's Dominique Clairmonte won the women's race in 19:55.1.

N.C. State won the women's team crown, with UVa seventh and Virginia Tech 11th.

VOLLEYBALL

N.C. State 3, Va. Tech 0

RALEIGH — The Wolfpack (4-4, 4-4 ACC) swept the Hokies (5-4, 4-4) on Friday, winning 25-15, 25-19, 25-10.

State also swept Tech on Thursday night, winning 28-26, 25-18, 25-14.