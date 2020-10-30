In the region: Virginia's Asfaw, Moran shine at ACC cross country meet

CARY, N.C. — Virginia's Rohann Asfaw finished fourth Friday at the ACC men's cross country championships.
Asfaw had a time of 23 minutes, 15 seconds on the 8K course. Notre Dame's Yared Nuguse won in 23:03.6.
Notre Dame won the men's team title, with UVa fourth and Virginia Tech eighth out of 15 squads.
In addition to Asfaw, other men of note earning All-ACC honors at the meet were UVa's Randy Neish, who took eighth (23:28.8); Virginia Tech's Antonio Lopez Segura, who took ninth (23:29.3); and UVa's Harry Monroe, who was 13th.
On the women's side, Salem High School graduate Hannah Moran of UVa earned All-ACC honors with an 18th-place finish. She had a time of 20:39.4 on the 6K course.
North Carolina State's Dominique Clairmonte won the women's race in 19:55.1.
N.C. State won the women's team crown, with UVa seventh and Virginia Tech 11th.
VOLLEYBALL
N.C. State 3, Va. Tech 0
RALEIGH — The Wolfpack (4-4, 4-4 ACC) swept the Hokies (5-4, 4-4) on Friday, winning 25-15, 25-19, 25-10.
State also swept Tech on Thursday night, winning 28-26, 25-18, 25-14.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
No. 10 UVa 2, BC 1
NEWTON, Mass. — Rebecca Jarrett and Claire Constant scored to give the Cavaliers (6-2-1, 4-2-1 ACC) a win over the Eagles (1-6, 1-6) on Thursday night.
UVa clinched a spot in the ACC's fall tournament.
Constant's goal in the 69th minute gave UVa a 2-0 lead.
Virginia Tech 4, Wake Forest 3
WINSTON-SALEM — Tori Powell scored her second goal of the game in the 84th minute to give the Hokies (4-7, 3-4 ACC) a win over the Demon Deacons (2-5-1, 2-4-1) on Thursday night.
Tech, which concludes the fall regular season Sunday, tied Pittsburgh for the eighth and final spot in the ACC tournament.
Allyson Brown of Tech scored in the 78th minute to tie the game at 3.
Emily Gray also scored for the Hokies.
