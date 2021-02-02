 Skip to main content
Jailyn Ford to train with Olympic softball team
Ford

Former Bath County and JMU ace Jailyn Ford will train with the U.S. Olympic softball team.

 Photo courtesy of USSSA Pride/file 2018

Former Bath County High School and James Madison University ace Jailyn Ford has been invited to train in Dallas with the U.S. Olympic softball team and help that squad prepare for the delayed Tokyo Olympics.

Ford was not one of the players who were invited to the U.S. Olympic trials in 2019, so she will not be competing in the Olympics in July. Fifteen players made the team, including pitchers Monica Abbott, Cat Osterman, Ally Carda and Rachel Garcia. Three alternates were also chosen, including pitcher Keilani Ricketts.

Ford plays professionally in the United States and in Japan. She had a 0.72 ERA in Japan last year.

Softball will be an Olympic sport this year for the first time since 2008.

