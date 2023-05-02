Mac Jansen didn’t hesitate. He pulled his stick back and delivered a one-timer toward the net.

The Roanoke captain watched the red light illuminate behind the net. He lifted his stick high into the air in celebration. His teammates couldn’t skate fast enough to meet him on the ice.

It was a feeling of euphoria. Of redemption. Of completing the mission that was left unfinished one season ago.

Jansen scored less than three minutes into overtime. His goal sent the 5,394 fans who packed into the Berglund Center into a frenzy. The Rail Yard Dawgs were hoisting the President’s Cup.

The game-winning goal lifted Roanoke to a thrilling 2-1 win in overtime Tuesday evening in Game 4 of the President’s Cup Finals. It marked the Rail Yard Dawgs’ first President’s Cup title and came one year after they were denied in the fourth game of the final by Peoria.

The celebration came 18 minutes after the fans began the countdown toward the title.

Roanoke, nursing a 1-0 lead, denied Birmingham’s chances over a 65-second stretch late in the third period. The Bulls elected to empty the net with 75 seconds remaining and chose to go on the attack.

The fans’ cheering reached a crescendo in that span.They repeatedly chanted “We want the Cup!” Whenever Roanoke cleared the puck to the other end of the rink, the noise in the arena got louder.

Then, with 10.1 seconds left in regulation, those cheers were silenced.

Carson Rose, whose second goal in Monday’s game forced overtime, was at it again Tuesday. The puck caromed off his stick and by Roudebush with 10.1 seconds remaining to even the score at 1-all.

Roanoke took a 1-0 lead late in the second period and could sense its grasp on the title as time ticked away in the third period.

Josh Nenadal scored in an unconventional manner at the 14:11 mark of the second period that put the Rail Yard Dawgs ahead. He received a pass from Gehrett Sargis on the left wing near the goal line and sent the puck toward the net. The puck slipped underneath Birmingham goalkeeper Hayden Stewart and trickled into the net for the one-goal advantage.

The nail-biting finish Tuesday evening came less than 24 hours after the Rail Yard Dawgs needed overtime and Dominiks Marcinkevics’ game-winning goal to claim a 5-4 victory and a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.

Marcinkevics’ shot ricocheted a few inches into the air off Birmingham goalkeeper Austin Lotz’s left shoulder, bounced again off Lotz’s shoulder, fell backward to the ice and crossed the red line to set off a wild celebration on the ice.

Roanoke dominated the final 10 minutes of overtime after Birmingham produced a pair of shots that Austyn Roudebush saved.

The Rail Yard Dawgs were in position to win in regulation, but Birmingham’s Carson Rose scored an unassisted short-handed goal with a little more than 5 1/2 minutes remaining in regulation to even the score at 4.

The Rail Yard Dawgs and Bulls exchanged goals early in the third period, with Nick DeVito scoring about five minutes into the period to put Roanoke ahead 4-3.

DeVito’s goal was almost a mirror image of scores from John Stampohar, Nick Ford and CJ Stubbs as the Rail Yard Dawgs capitalized on crossing passes to set up shots from the right wing.

Roanoke rattled off 40 shots Monday night. The attempts from near the crease were stopped by Lotz, but Roanoke took advantage of the one-timers from the right side to take the one-goal lead early in the third period.

Stampohar scored midway through the first period to tie the game at 1. It was his first postseason goal.

Birmingham went 0 for 4 on power plays. That included when they had a 5-on-3 advantage for nearly 100 seconds in the second period, and Roudebush turned back every shot on goal in the stretch.

Roudebush finished with 27 saves in the Game 3 win.