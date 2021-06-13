John Hatcher Ferguson holds off final round challenge in Hall of Fame tourney; Alisa Davidova, 12, wins women's title

Ferguson played all three rounds defending his title this weekend with a brace on his left knee after ACL surgery in February.

“It feels good coming back from everything and that all the hard work has paid off,” Ferguson said. “I’ve played this tournament every year and I always look forward to it.”

Wilkes, who said he had not played an individual tournament in a couple of years, faded late in his round finishing with an even-par 71, but that was still good enough to put him into a second-place tie overall at 2 under with Harper, who shot 72 on Sunday.

“It was fun going back and forth with him [Ferguson], and it was definitely fun today to have chance going into the back nine,” Wilkes said. “John just went on that run and kept his foot on the gas.”

Wilkes and Harper led Roanoke Country Club to the team title with an overall score of 44-over par for the weekend. Blacksburg Country Club was second at 63 over while Hidden Valley finished third at 93 over.

“We had a text thread going for that, so it was nice to finish it off,” Wilkes said of the team win.

Despite Ferguson’s win, Cooper Cove was not eligible for the team title since they did not have enough players in the field.