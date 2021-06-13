John Hatcher Ferguson holds off final round challenge in Hall of Fame tourney; Alisa Davidova, 12, wins women's title

It looked like Sunday’s final round would be a runaway at the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame Tournament before things got interesting midway through the round. Eventually, though, the runaway did occur.
John Hatcher Ferguson shot a 2-under 69 to finish at 9-under overall as he held off a charge from Roanoke Country Club’s Jack Wilkes to defend his championship by seven shots on Sunday afternoon at Ole Monterey Golf Club.
Ferguson, a Franklin County High School graduate who was playing for Copper Cove Golf Club this weekend, came into Sunday’s final round with a four-shot advantage at 7 under over Roanoke Country Club’s Ashton Harper and a five-shot lead over Wilkes after shooting a 5-under 67 on Saturday at Hanging Rock Golf Club.
Wilkes, however, got off to a fast start shooting 3-under 33 on the front nine Sunday. He followed that up with a birdie on the par-3 10th hole that got him to within two shots of Ferguson’s lead. “Jack really came out of the gates today,” Ferguson said. “He got hot about the same time I slipped back and put the pressure on.”
The defending champion would respond quickly. He started a string of three consecutive birdies on the par-4 11th that built his lead back up to five strokes, and he never was seriously challenged the rest of the way.
Ferguson played all three rounds defending his title this weekend with a brace on his left knee after ACL surgery in February. “It feels good coming back from everything and that all the hard work has paid off,” Ferguson said. “I’ve played this tournament every year and I always look forward to it.”
Wilkes, who said he had not played an individual tournament in a couple of years, faded late in his round finishing with an even-par 71, but that was still good enough to put him into a second-place tie overall at 2 under with Harper, who shot 72 on Sunday.
“It was fun going back and forth with him [Ferguson], and it was definitely fun today to have chance going into the back nine,” Wilkes said. “John just went on that run and kept his foot on the gas.”
Wilkes and Harper led Roanoke Country Club to the team title with an overall score of 44-over par for the weekend. Blacksburg Country Club was second at 63 over while Hidden Valley finished third at 93 over.
“We had a text thread going for that, so it was nice to finish it off,” Wilkes said of the team win.
Despite Ferguson’s win, Cooper Cove was not eligible for the team title since they did not have enough players in the field.
In the senior women’s division, Dot Bolling of Hidden Valley Country Club also successfully defended her title with a seven-shot victory over fellow Hidden Valley player Nancy Snodgrass. Bolling came in at 12-over par for the two-day event that started at Hanging Rock on Saturday.
“It was tough starting out today, but I played pretty good coming in,” Bolling said. “The course played long. A lot longer than normal, but I got up and down a lot and salvaged a 78.”
The women’s division was the tightest tournament of the weekend as Blacksburg Country Club’s Alisa Davidova, 12, held off Roanoke Country Club’s Kathryn Ha by one shot to take the title.
Each player shot a 2-over 73 on Sunday, but Davidova was one shot lower on Saturday and that proved to be the difference.
“I was worrying about me today and didn’t care what other players were doing. I was focused on my game,” Davidova said. “I was 2 under for the first six and my back nine was OK. I was back and forth with birdies and bogeys.”
Roanoke Country Club defeated Blacksburg Country Club by eight shots for the women’s team title, while Hidden Valley Country Club took the senior women’s team title.