Kenny Brooks excited about Virginia Tech women's basketball team

Georgia Amoore, a freshman from Australia, will be the new floor general. She enrolled at Tech in January, then sat out the rest of last season.

"We're working on a few things to adjust her game from the European style," Brooks said. "She's a sponge."

Asiah Jones, a fifth-year senior who sat out last season after transferring from Southern Cal, will start at power forward. Like Amoore, she was able to practice with the team last season.

"We had two kids sitting out last year that would have been in our … top six, top seven last year … if they were eligible," Brooks said of Amoore and Jones.

Jones is another reason Tech will pound the ball inside this season.

"With the addition of Asiah and the emergence of Elizabeth Kitley, our offense is going to be a little bit different this year," Brooks said. "Our strengths right now are really inside.

"Where we used to be up and down the court, flying around, shooting 3s, I think there'll be a lot more consistent effort to throw the ball inside when you have two players of that caliber."

The Hokies also lost starting guard Dara Mabrey (11.9 ppg), who transferred to Notre Dame. She received an NCAA waiver to play this season without having to sit out.