Kenny Brooks excited about Virginia Tech women's basketball team

The Virginia Tech women's basketball team returns only two of the top six players from last season's 21-9 squad.
But that duo happens to be two of the better players in the ACC.
So coach Kenny Brooks said he feels great about this year's team.
"We're very excited," Brooks said in a phone interview this week. "The only thing we have to do is come together as a unit, which is kind of difficult during these times, when you didn't have the regular [offseason] … to have that camaraderie.
"We're talented, but we still have to jell."
Tech guard Aisha Sheppard and center Elizabeth Kitley were named to the 10-woman preseason All-ACC team Tuesday by a 57-member panel of ACC coaches, media members and sports information directors.
Virginia Tech was picked to finish seventh out of 15 teams in the league's preseason poll by that same panel Tuesday. It was Tech's highest finish in that poll since the Hokies were picked seventh out of 12 teams in 2005.
Defending ACC regular-season champion Louisville topped the poll Tuesday, with defending ACC tournament champ North Carolina State picked second. Virginia was picked 14th by the panel.
The Hokies tied for fourth place in the ACC with an 11-7 league mark last season, finishing with a winning ACC record for the first time.
They were a safe bet to make the NCAA tournament for the first time in 14 years, but the tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tech will open this season on Nov. 25 against visiting Richmond. The game was added to the schedule after the NCAA Division I Council decided in September to push back the start of the season from Nov. 10 to Nov. 25.
The Hokies will host Liberty on Nov. 28 in a game that was rescheduled from Nov. 15.
Tech will play only two other nonleague games — December home games against Appalachian State and Gardner-Webb.
Sheppard averaged a team-high 14.8 points last season, when she was named to the All-ACC second team by a panel of coaches, media members and sports information directors.
"One thing that I've been consistently on her about this preseason is to shoot more," Brooks said. "Adjusting to being 'The Man’ has been a little bit challenging for her because she's such an unselfish player."
Kitley averaged 12.5 points and 7.5 rebounds last season, earning ACC freshman of the year honors.
"When we watch Elizabeth Kitley and what she has emerged into and how much she's improved since last year, … you want to throw the ball inside," Brooks said.
Tech must replace point guard Taja Cole and power forward Lydia Rivers. Cole, who averaged 9.6 points and a league-high 6.5 assists as a graduate transfer, signed with a pro team in Spain. Rivers, who averaged 6.4 points and a team-best 8.1 rebounds as a graduate transfer, signed with a pro team in Latvia.
Georgia Amoore, a freshman from Australia, will be the new floor general. She enrolled at Tech in January, then sat out the rest of last season.
"We're working on a few things to adjust her game from the European style," Brooks said. "She's a sponge."
Asiah Jones, a fifth-year senior who sat out last season after transferring from Southern Cal, will start at power forward. Like Amoore, she was able to practice with the team last season.
"We had two kids sitting out last year that would have been in our … top six, top seven last year … if they were eligible," Brooks said of Amoore and Jones.
Jones is another reason Tech will pound the ball inside this season.
"With the addition of Asiah and the emergence of Elizabeth Kitley, our offense is going to be a little bit different this year," Brooks said. "Our strengths right now are really inside.
"Where we used to be up and down the court, flying around, shooting 3s, I think there'll be a lot more consistent effort to throw the ball inside when you have two players of that caliber."
The Hokies also lost starting guard Dara Mabrey (11.9 ppg), who transferred to Notre Dame. She received an NCAA waiver to play this season without having to sit out.
If the season were to start this week, sophomore Cayla King would succeed Mabrey on the wing.
But fellow sophomore Taylor Geiman is also in the picture there. Geiman, who suffered a torn ACL in January, was medically cleared last week to return to action.
Duke transfer Azana Baines, who can play both forward spots, would also be a candidate to fill that slot on the wing — if she receives an NCAA waiver to play this season instead of having to sit out.
Tech also lost forward Trinity Baptiste (9.5 ppg, 6.4 rpg), who was named the ACC sixth player of the year. She joined Arizona as a graduate transfer.
Baines is one of three transfers who joined Tech last summer, along with Wofford graduate transfer Da'Ja Green and junior college transfer D'asia Gregg.
In addition to Amoore, freshmen Shelby Calhoun, Nevaeh Dean and Shamarla King have come aboard. King had knee surgery last spring, so it remains to be seen if she will play this season.
Kitley and Sheppard were joined on the preseason All-ACC team by eight other players, including Louisville's Dana Evans, who was voted the ACC preseason player of the year, and Syracuse's Tiana Mangakahia, who is back in action after missing last season because of breast cancer.
