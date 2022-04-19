Late Rail Yard Dawgs addition Gehrett Sargis shimmers under bright lights of playoffs

They wanted Gehrett Sargis.

That handful of Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs players who’d played alongside Sargis in Columbus during the fractured 2020-21 season wanted him. Dawgs coach Dan Bremner, who’d recruited and signed Sargis in the offseason only to lose him to higher league, wanted him back.

They’d all seen the same thing: Sargis was exactly the kind of talent who could elevate this team. And last month, they finally had a chance to get him.

Released by the ECHL’s Utah Grizzlies in early March, Sargis has emerged as an SPHL playoff hero in April. The late-season pickup scored three goals in two elimination games over the weekend, helping Roanoke upset top-seeded Knoxville in the SPHL quarterfinals.

Sargis admitted he was bummed when he got his release after playing 37 games for Utah. But the Dawgs began their recruiting pitch as soon as they heard, and when no other ECHL team made an offer, he signed with Roanoke on March 6.

“It was a no-brainer coming back to see them and to be able to play for a championship,” Sargis said. “That was always one of our goals, communicating back and forth with each other. It just came together at a good time.”

Sargis scored twice in Roanoke’s 5-1 home victory in Game 2 on Saturday. The next day, he netted the opening goal less than four minutes into a 3-1 road win that secured Roanoke’s spot in the semifinals.

Sargis had played for Knoxville in three seasons — including all of 2018-19 and 2019-20 — but he said that connection wasn’t a huge motivator for him. The joy of that bus ride home, he said, would have been the same regardless.

“There were a lot of emotions,” Sargis said. “Everyone was thrilled. They were the first-place team, a really good team. To accomplish that was pretty cool. We still have a lot more to do, but all the guys were pretty jacked up.”

The Dawgs face second-seeded Huntsville at home at 7:05 p.m. Thursday before traveling for Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) over the weekend. They’re happy to be able to do so with Sargis, who notched seven goals and seven assists in 13 games for Columbus in the FPHL last season when half the SPHL (including Roanoke) did not play because of COVID-19.

“We knew everything Sarge was going to be,” Roanoke forward Mac Jansen said. “He came down and played with a couple of us in Columbus last year, and as soon as he got down there, a bunch of us got ahold of Brems and we just said, ‘Sarge is a Dawg. Sarge is one of us. We need Sargis on this team.’”

The Dawgs were halfway through an 0-9 road trip when Sargis joined the squad. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound veteran produced five goals and four assists over the final 13 regular-season games to help them build momentum for the playoffs.

“He’s been incredible,” Dawgs captain Travis Armstrong said. “He’s a horse out there. He’s the guy you want on your team in the playoffs because of how good he is at protecting the puck. He’s got wheels. He can fly up and down really well. He can lay checks. He’s got good hands. He’s kind of a perfect playoff player.”

And while it initially was the Dawgs who wanted him, Sargis now realizes how fortunate he was to have the landing spot he did.

“Everyone here has been unbelievable, awesome,” he said. “We’ve got such a great group, the staff as well. They go above and beyond to help you out with whatever you need. It’s always light in the locker room. We’re excited to push forward.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.