Local baseball: Red Sox 5, Fireflies 4, 10 innings

SATURDAY’S GAME
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Brainer Bonaci belted two home runs, and Yorberto Mejicano hit a tiebreaking single in the top of the 10th inning as Salem snapped a three-game losing streak with a victory at Segra Park.
Adenys Bautista retired Columbia in order in the bottom of the 10th to strand the free base runner assigned to second to start the frame. Former Virginia Tech standout Gavin Cross went 0 for 4 for the Fireflies.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today