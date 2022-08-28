Local baseball: Red Sox 5, Fireflies 4, 10 innings

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Brainer Bonaci belted two home runs, and Yorberto Mejicano hit a tiebreaking single in the top of the 10 th inning as Salem snapped a three-game losing streak with a victory at Segra Park.

Adenys Bautista retired Columbia in order in the bottom of the 10th to strand the free base runner assigned to second to start the frame. Former Virginia Tech standout Gavin Cross went 0 for 4 for the Fireflies.