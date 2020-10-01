Looking back at Week 6: Quiet halftime led to loud comeback for James River

He finished his senior year with 1,516 yards passing and 815 rushing, accounting for 30 total TDs.

"We had played together on rec teams," said Clonch, who is now a sophomore business project management major at Liberty University. "We built a very good relationship on and off the field. I knew where he was going to be, and he knew where I was going to be. He was a good leader to everyone else on our team."

Heading into its fourth road game in a row, James River stood 4-1 following a muddy 13-2 loss to Glenvar.

Clonch said the Knights were confident preparing for the Spartans, who were shellacked 38-0 by Radford in their previous game.

"I knew we could do it," he said. "There was definitely that mindset, especially from our senior class. I expected my teammates to go into every game with the intention and the belief that we could win."

Clonch also played basketball and soccer for James River.

Heck, he seemed made for the school with a first name like River.

"My parents were driving back from a visit to the hospital, and they hadn't decided on a name," he explained. "They were going over the Cowpasture River and my dad just said, 'Why don't we just name him River?' "