Looking back at Week 6: Quiet halftime led to loud comeback for James River

Jake Phillips called it "soul searching."
When James River senior River Clonch entered the Knights' locker room at halftime of an Oct. 5, 2018, Three Rivers District football game at Giles and his team on the short end of a lopsided score, he expected fire and brimstone.
Afterall, the visitors had fallen behind Giles 28-0 in the first half. A late second-quarter touchdown cut the deficit to 21, but it did little to ease the expectation that Phillips was about to light into players.
The young head coach had played for a state championship team at Bath County.
He had been a starting quarterback at William and Mary, later earning paychecks for an Indoor Football League professional team.
Surely, a dressing down was coming in the dressing room.
Instead, there was silence.
"We went into the locker room at halftime and he didn't say a word," Clonch recalled. "He wanted the locker room quiet. He wanted us to kind of think back on what we wanted to do.
"I think that was the best thing we could have done, just kind of look within ourselves.
I was expecting to get a real inspirational speech. It took me off guard."
It also worked.
Clonch caught a 42-yard pass in the third quarter from his good buddy, James River quarterback Coulter Hodges.
Giles 28, James River 14.
The pair hooked up again from 7 yards early in the fourth quarter.
Giles 28, James River 22.
Then it was Hodges on a 7-yard run.
Giles 28, James River 28.
Clonch's PAT kick was blocked, but that hardly blunted the momentum built by the boys from Buchanan.
Hodges finished it with 28-yard TD pass to Dyllan McAllister.
Final: James River 36, Giles 28.
The Knights had rallied from 28 points down, shut out the Spartans' single-wing offense in the second half, outgained the hosts 410 yards to 256 and beaten Giles for only the second time in school history.
"We came out at halftime just carrying ourselves differently," Clonch said. "You could tell, leading up to the kickoff, I knew we were going to do it."
Clonch led Timesland in receiving in 2018 with 54 receptions in the regular season for 865 yards. He scored 15 total TDs and ranked seventh in Timesland with 125 points.
Hodges, who recently finished up Marine Corps boot camp, was the engine behind James River's offense.
He finished his senior year with 1,516 yards passing and 815 rushing, accounting for 30 total TDs.
"We had played together on rec teams," said Clonch, who is now a sophomore business project management major at Liberty University. "We built a very good relationship on and off the field. I knew where he was going to be, and he knew where I was going to be. He was a good leader to everyone else on our team."
Heading into its fourth road game in a row, James River stood 4-1 following a muddy 13-2 loss to Glenvar.
Clonch said the Knights were confident preparing for the Spartans, who were shellacked 38-0 by Radford in their previous game.
"I knew we could do it," he said. "There was definitely that mindset, especially from our senior class. I expected my teammates to go into every game with the intention and the belief that we could win."
Clonch also played basketball and soccer for James River.
Heck, he seemed made for the school with a first name like River.
"My parents were driving back from a visit to the hospital, and they hadn't decided on a name," he explained. "They were going over the Cowpasture River and my dad just said, 'Why don't we just name him River?' "
Certainly, Cowpasture Clonch just doesn't have the same ring.
Clonch said the trip back from Pearisburg following the big win over Giles was somewhat noisier than the halftime session.
"It was a lively bus ride back. We had a good time on the bus ride back," the former James River standout said. "Toward the end, it really quieted down. People started falling asleep."
Giles, which got two TDs in the game from Chase Fleeman and one apiece from Dominic Collini and Chaston Ratcliffe, finished a 5-6 season with a first-round loss to Appomattox County in the Region 2C playoffs.
James River ended the 2018 season at 8-3, the tying for the second-most victories in school history.
The Knights fell 35-2 in the Region 2C playoffs to Gretna, adding to the football program's postseason dry spell.
James River has not won a playoff game in eight trips.
"That was my goal all four years," Clonch said. "I wanted to break that. It's something I wish we could have ended."
However, Clonch and his teammates have the memory of one of the biggest wins at James River.
Phillips left after the season to take the coaching job at Staunton High School, but not before a quiet halftime led to a noisy bus ride home.
"He would listen to the captains when we would try to put our input in," Clonch said. "He would take that into consideration. It was very fun playing for him."
