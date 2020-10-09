Looking back at Week 7: Staredown started Christiansburg on path to big victory

They avenged a shutout loss to Hidden Valley with a 21-14 playoff victory before dropping a 49-42 heartbreaker to eventual Division 3 state champion Gretna in the Region III final.

Meanwhile, Salem did not lose another game in 2004 or 2005.

The Spartans won back-to-back Division 4 state titles in Magenbauer's first two seasons.

Christiansburg, which had won just two postseason games in school history before Cromer was hired in 2002, eventually reached the Division 4 state final under Cromer, falling 28-26 to Briar Woods.

Cromer's teams posted three wins in a row over Salem from 2009-11, but the former Christiansburg coach still points to the 2004 game as the No. 1 highlight.

"It's arguably the greatest win in Christiansburg High School history when you consider they were ranked No. 1 in the state, and given the recent history of Christiansburg High School football," Cromer said.

"It was really awesome that it happened at Christiansburg in front of our crowd."

While Christiansburg overcame a 35-14 halftime deficit, Gill said the big comeback occurred when he was a sophomore on Cromer's first team in 2002 that finished 2-8.