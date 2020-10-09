Looking back at Week 7: Staredown started Christiansburg on path to big victory

Nick Gill heard what Christiansburg football coach Tim Cromer was shouting, but he didn't like it.
The Blue Demons had just drawn within one point of visiting Salem in the waning moments of their Oct. 15, 2004, River Ridge District showdown, and here was the head coach calling for a potential game-tying extra-point kick.
So Gill stopped and looked back at Cromer.
And looked.
And looked.
The PAT team was running onto the field, but the senior tight end didn't move.
"He basically stopped and was staring at me," Cromer said. "His deal was, 'Hey, Coach, we need to try to win this now.'
"I was going to kick the PAT, but Nick Gill just hung there and looked at me and I knew what he meant."
Finally, Cromer relented.
He called for a trick play.
It was a fake kick and a two-point conversion pass that just might give Christiansburg a shocking comeback victory over the state's top-ranked Group AA team.
The snap went to holder Andrew Hoffer, who stood up as kicker Zach Boyd swung his leg at an empty tee.
DeShaun Grandy went in motion from the left side, took a pitchout from Hoffer and rolled to the right side of the field as receivers flooded the end zone.
Grandy lofted a pass toward the right corner. Gill slid through the grass and made the catch.
Minutes later Christiansburg secured a 36-35 victory for its first win over Salem in school history, thanks to a player throwing his first career pass and another making his first reception.
Gill's staredown had worked.
"Wanted to kind of roll the dice a little bit," Gill said, reflecting upon the game 16 years later. "[It's] the old saying, 'Scared money doesn't make money.'
"I kind of leaned over and got the adrenaline going in him. He agreed, and the rest is kind of history."
Trailing Salem 35-14 at halftime, Cromer considered more than one scenario at halftime.
Following a pep talk to the players, the third-year coach had other thoughts heading back to the field as Christiansburg's 5-0 record was in serious jeopardy.
Salem, led by workhorse running back Andre Hairston, lightning-fast D'Juan Smith, accurate quarterback Matt Shawver and sure-handed receiver Tony Spradlin had rolled up 330 yards total offense in the first 24 minutes.
"I had to stay up on the hill [to the locker room] later for some reason," he recalled. "I was walking down the road, and I honestly said to myself, 'Please, Lord don't let this be 70 to 14 by the time we're done.' "
Instead, Christiansburg cut the lead to 35-21 on a 2-yard run by Derrick Burkes, who finished with 110 yards rushing.
The Blue Demons got an interception by Shawn Asconi, and made it 35-28 on Hoffer's 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.
The defense rose again, stopping Smith on a fourth-and-5 run at Christiansburg's 40 as first-year Salem coach Stephen Magenbauer kept his punting team on the sidelines.
"They were doing such a good job moving the football, we felt like we really needed to score there, and that's the way it turned out," Magenbauer told The Roanoke Times after the game.
Hoffer led Christiansburg to the end zone in six plays, completing a 35-yard pass to Boyd that put the ball at Salem's 5.
Burkes scored on the next play, then the Blue Demons dialed up the two-point pass.
Salem had one last chance but Jordon Collins — who had suffered a shoulder injury the previous week while playing tennis in gym class — intercepted Shawver in the end zone to lock up the historic win.
Christiansburg's 2004 season was full of thrillers.
The Blue Demons sandwiched a 41-40 win over William Byrd and a 30-27 victory over Cave Spring in four overtimes around the Salem game.
They avenged a shutout loss to Hidden Valley with a 21-14 playoff victory before dropping a 49-42 heartbreaker to eventual Division 3 state champion Gretna in the Region III final.
Meanwhile, Salem did not lose another game in 2004 or 2005.
The Spartans won back-to-back Division 4 state titles in Magenbauer's first two seasons.
Christiansburg, which had won just two postseason games in school history before Cromer was hired in 2002, eventually reached the Division 4 state final under Cromer, falling 28-26 to Briar Woods.
Cromer's teams posted three wins in a row over Salem from 2009-11, but the former Christiansburg coach still points to the 2004 game as the No. 1 highlight.
"It's arguably the greatest win in Christiansburg High School history when you consider they were ranked No. 1 in the state, and given the recent history of Christiansburg High School football," Cromer said.
"It was really awesome that it happened at Christiansburg in front of our crowd."
While Christiansburg overcame a 35-14 halftime deficit, Gill said the big comeback occurred when he was a sophomore on Cromer's first team in 2002 that finished 2-8.
"It wasn't much to write home about on the record book, but it kind of set the standard of what he expected out of the players and the program as a whole," said Gill, who now works at Volvo Trucks in Dublin.
Cromer, who is now Christiansburg's athletic director, said he reflects occasionally on the game played by boys who are now men in their early 30s.
"That group of kids was so resilient," said. "They never thought they were out of a ballgame.
A lot of the people left at halftime, which I completely understand. But the ones that got to stay, it was just a heck of a football game to be a part of."
