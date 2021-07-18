Lugo leads Salem past Fayetteville

Matthew Lugo went 2 for 3 with two walks, three runs and two RBIs to lead the Salem Red Sox to a 7-3 victory over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Sunday, earning a split of the six-game series.
Casey Cobb and Robert Kwiatkowski combined for four innings of two-hit ball in relief of starter Chih-Jung Liu (2-0). Fayetteville first baseman Nathan Perry (Bassett High) went 2 for 4 with an RBI.
The Sox (37-29) take Monday off before opening a six-game home series with Fredericksburg on Tuesday.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
