Lynchburg blanks Salem for 3rd straight win
Lynchburg blanks Salem for 3rd straight win

Jordan Jones tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings, and Angel Martinez hit an RBI single in the eighth inning to spearhead Lynchburg’s 1-0 victory over the Salem Red Sox on Friday at Haley Toyota Field.

The Hillcats (25-19) won their third straight over Salem (24-22).

Catcher Jaxx Groshans went 3 for 4 for Salem to raise his average to .331. The Sox outhit Lynchburg 7-5 but also committed two errors.

