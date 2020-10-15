Magna Vista grad Traveon Redd of Wake Forest has chip on his shoulder

First interception

After enrolling early at Wake Forest, Redd played as a true freshman in 2016. He had to redshirt the following season after breaking his elbow in preseason practice.

Last season was his breakthrough year. He started nine games, including the final seven at rover. He recorded 48 tackles, 4 1/2 tackles for loss and 1 1/2 sacks. He helped Wake (8-5) advance to a bowl game for the fourth straight year.

"He didn't start the [2019] season playing a lot on first and second down. He was more of a third-down guy," Hemphill said. "But obviously if he's being productive on third down, we've got to find a way to get him on the field on first and second down, which we did."

This year, Redd is listed on the depth chart at outside linebacker. But he still attends the defensive backs' position meetings.

"I really don't even pay much attention to the actual name of the position that I play," he said. "I'm on the second level [of the defense] and more likely in the box more than any other safety. But ultimately, I'm still a safety. I'm still able to pop back and play center field if need be.