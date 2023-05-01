The puck ricocheted mere inches above Austin Lotz’s left shoulder. The Birmingham goalkeeper and his nearby teammates turned to look for the puck, and as their heads finally found the black orb, it bounced again off Lotz’s shoulder, fell backward to the ice and crossed the red line.

The red light immediately came on behind the net. The crowd of 5,217 fans inside the Berglund Center erupted. In a matter of seconds, Dominiks Marcinkevics was at the bottom of the ice with a host of teammates piled on top of him.

The only noises the Latvian heard were the screams of his teammates. The Rail Yard Dawgs were celebrating. One more victory stands in the way of their first President’s Cup title.

Marcinkevics scored the game-winning goal in the 12th minute of overtime Monday evening, lifting Roanoke to a thrilling 5-4 win over the Bulls in Game 3 of the President’s Cup Finals.

“I couldn’t get to him fast enough, I’ll tell you that,” Roanoke right wing Josh Nenadal said.

The Rail Yard Dawgs took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series. They can claim their first President’s Cup trophy before the home fans in Game 4, which is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.

“That’s on our minds, but we have a task at hand,” Roanoke right wing Mac Jansen said. “We’ll just take care of the little things and everything else will take care of itself.”

Roanoke watched Peoria celebrate last season’s SPHL title with a Game 4 overtime win in the Berglund Center. The trophy will be back in Roanoke, and this time it will be the Rail Yard Dawgs who have the chance to hoist it in celebration.

“I think we had to fight off a couple of demons from our overtime loss to Peoria last year in the Finals,” Nenadal said. “That was a good win to get off our back.”

Roanoke was in an ideal position to win in regulation. The Rail Yard Dawgs led 4-3 and had a man advantage for five minutes after a game misconduct by Birmingham’s Joe Colatarci.

Colatarci lowered his left elbow and connected with Nick DeVito's head. The force of the hit sent DeVito into a flying spin to the ice, where he laid for several minutes, while being tended to by trainers. DeVito was helped to the bench and returned to the game.

The Bulls, however, converted on the short-handed opportunity when Carson Rose scored unassisted with a little more than 5 1/2 minutes remaining in regulation.

Rose’s second goal of the game evened the score. Birmingham killed the remainder of the three minutes on Roanoke’s power play and forced overtime.

“We were just sleepy, we weren’t playing our game and they’re going to capitalize when we’re not moving our feet,” Jansen said.

“We took the foot off the gas on that power play, and they really made us pay for it,” Nenadal added.

The Rail Yard Dawgs and Bulls exchanged goals early in the third period, with DeVito scoring about five minutes into the period to put Roanoke ahead 4-3.

DeVito’s goal was almost a mirror image of scores from John Stampohar, Nick Ford and CJ Stubbs as the Rail Yard Dawgs capitalized on crossing passes to set up shots from the right wing.

Roanoke rattled off 40 shots. The attempts from near the crease were stopped by Lotz, but Roanoke took advantage of the one-timers from the right side to take the one-goal lead early in the third period.

Stampohar scored midway through the first period to tie the game at 1. It was his first postseason goal.

Roanoke tallied 14 shots in the first period. Ford scored seven minutes after Stampohar’s goal to give the Rail Yard Dawgs a 2-1 advantage.

Birmingham finally got on the attack late in the first period and evened the score 38 seconds after Ford’s goal when Zac Masson found the back of the net.

“Both teams are laying it all on the line,” Jansen said. “We’re playing for a ring here, we’re playing for a championship and that’s what you’re going to get every shift out of both teams. You just keep plugging away and good things happen.”

Stubbs scored on a power play early in the second period that put the Rail Yard Dawgs back in the lead. That was the only power play goal scored in Game 3.

Birmingham went 0 for 4 on power plays. That included when they had a 5-on-3 advantage for nearly 100 seconds in the second period, and Roanoke goalkeeper Austyn Roudebush turned back every shot on goal in the stretch.

Roudebush finished with 27 saves.

“Our PK has been strong all series long and a big part of it is a ton of pressure on entries, trying to not to let them set up,” Roanoke coach Dan Bremner said. “Then when they did, we had guys blocking shots, our D were really heavy with their sticks in front of the net. They had a couple of opportunities and then of course our best PKer, Roudie, has been a rock star.”

Roudebush stopped Birmingham’s only two shots on goal in overtime, both of which came in the opening two minutes, and Roanoke seized control in the extra period by peppering Lotz with shots.

It was an attack that finally broke through in the first period, and it happened again in overtime.

“We were relentless going to the net and I think it paid off,” Nenadal said.