Martinsville gets continuity with NASCAR's 2022 schedule
Martinsville Speedway's 2022 schedule looks nearly identical to the one it has this year, including a fall Cup Series race that sets the Championship 4.

 Cara Cooper, Martinsville Bulletin

The status quo is just fine with Martinsville Speedway.

NASCAR unveiled its 2022 Cup Series schedule on Wednesday, and Martinsville has familiar spots on it: April 9 and Oct. 30.

Like this year, the 2022 spring race will be the week after the Cup Series runs at Richmond Raceway. It also will be staged on a Saturday night for the second straight year.

“Obviously, we’re happy with our place on the schedule,” Martinsville Speedway president Clay Campbell said. “I think it’s going to be a good schedule for us. Traditionally, we’re in April. That’s a good date and a good thing for Virginia.”

The fall race once again will serve as the penultimate race in the series and set the Championship 4 for the finale in Richmond. That will mark the third straight season that Martinsville makes the last cuts in the Round of 8.

“It’s going to be a great year,” said Campbell, whose track already is planning 75th anniversary festivities for 2022. “We’ve had a lot of fans who’ve been coming here for years and years and years, so I think it’ll be really special for those people, as well as everyone. We’re looking forward to it.”

First, though, they’ve got plenty going on in the coming weeks. The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 returns to the track Sept. 24-25 after being nixed last season. Seventy drivers have entered that late model stock car showcase, which awards $25,000 and a grandfather clock to the winner.

That serves as a strong lead-up to the Truck, Xfinity and Cup races in late October — a weekend that culminates with the Xfinity 500 on Halloween day.

After being limited to 30% capacity in the spring — and 1,000 fans last autumn — Martinsville has no fan restrictions for these races.

“We’re excited about getting back to what we do best, and that’s put on great races for our fans,” Campbell said. “What we’ve had to do in the past with the limited number or no number just doesn’t feel right. Our fans are what make this sport go. It’s going to be great to have them back and see the excitement. We can’t wait.”

NASCAR 2022 Cup Schedule

Homestead-Miami Speedway will return to the playoff portion of the season in 2022, while St. Louis was awarded a Cup Series race and NASCAR will race on Easter Sunday for the first time in more than three decades. World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway was the only new venue added.

Feb. 6;Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum)

Feb. 17 (Thur);Duel at Daytona

Feb. 20;Daytona 500

Feb. 27;Auto Club

March 6;Las Vegas

March 13;Phoenix

March 20;Atlanta

March 27;COTA

Sunday, April 3;Richmond

April 9 (Sat);Martinsville

April 17;Bristol Dirt

April 24;Talladega

May 1;Dover

May 8;Darlington

May 15;Kansas

May 22;All-Star (Texas)

May 29;Charlotte

June 5;World Wide Technology Raceway

June 12;Sonoma

June 26;Nashville Superspeedway

July 3;Road America

July 10;Atlanta

July 17;New Hampshire

July 24;Pocono

July 31;Indianapolis Road Course

Aug. 7;Michigan

Aug. 14;Richmond

Aug. 21;Watkins Glen

Aug. 27 (Sat);Daytona

Sept. 4;Darlington

Sept. 11;Kansas

Sept. 17 (Sat);Bristol

September 25;Texas

October 2;Talladega

Oct. 9;Charlotte Roval

Oct. 16;Las Vegas

Oct. 2;Homestead-Miami

Oct. 30;Martinsville

Nov. 6;Phoenix

