Martinsville gets continuity with NASCAR's 2022 schedule

The status quo is just fine with Martinsville Speedway.

NASCAR unveiled its 2022 Cup Series schedule on Wednesday, and Martinsville has familiar spots on it: April 9 and Oct. 30.

Like this year, the 2022 spring race will be the week after the Cup Series runs at Richmond Raceway. It also will be staged on a Saturday night for the second straight year.

“Obviously, we’re happy with our place on the schedule,” Martinsville Speedway president Clay Campbell said. “I think it’s going to be a good schedule for us. Traditionally, we’re in April. That’s a good date and a good thing for Virginia.”

The fall race once again will serve as the penultimate race in the series and set the Championship 4 for the finale in Richmond. That will mark the third straight season that Martinsville makes the last cuts in the Round of 8.

“It’s going to be a great year,” said Campbell, whose track already is planning 75th anniversary festivities for 2022. “We’ve had a lot of fans who’ve been coming here for years and years and years, so I think it’ll be really special for those people, as well as everyone. We’re looking forward to it.”