Martinsville Speedway: Gibbs, Mayer scrap as Jones takes Xfinity win

MARTINSVILLE — Sixteen cautions, a last-lap pass and a fight on pit road.

Yes, Martinsville Speedway did its thing on Friday night.

Teen drivers Ty Gibbs and Sam Mayer got into a post-race altercation while Brandon Jones celebrated an unlikely Xfinity Series victory in the Call 811 Before You Dig 250.

Gibbs, the 19-year-old grandson of Joe Gibbs, was the class of the field the entire night — until a slew of late cautions finally allowed someone to catch him. Jones denied him the victory in overtime with a pass for the lead on the backstretch, then Mayer relegated Gibbs to an eighth-place finish by initiating heavy contact coming out of turn 4.

An angry Gibbs bumped Mayer’s car from behind as they drove around toward pit road, then parked behind the 18-year-old driver. The two exited their cars and exchanged words and shoves before Gibbs, still wearing his helmet, landed two punches on the helmet-less face of Mayer.

“I went to talk to him and he got all in my face,” Gibbs said. “At that point, we’ve got to start fighting. We got put in a bad position there.”

Gibbs and Mayer were both among the four drivers racing for a $100,000 “Dash for Cash” bonus. While neither was going to catch Jones coming out of turn 4 on the last lap, they both had plenty to race for amongst each other, as Jones was not eligible for the bonus.

“A hundred grand on the line, I put the bumper to him because that’s what short-track racing’s all about,” Mayer told Fox Sports in the garage, a visible cut above his left eye. “He got upset … He threw a couple punches. They were weak. I can’t say much about that.

“It’s kind of funny. I just put the bumper to him for a hundred grand, and he got upset about it. But he’s been doing that to everyone else every week so far, so I don’t understand how it could be so one-sided.”

Gibbs earned his series-best third win of the season last weekend at Richmond but drew criticism from some for bumping Joe Gibbs Racing teammate John Hunter Nemechek out of the way on the final lap.

He explained it away as typical short-track racing, which was Mayer’s defense Saturday. The result was that the $100,000 bonus went to A.J. Allmendinger, who finished third.

“The only thing I’m mad about, he wasn’t going to get past [Allmendinger] there and I just got hit in the left rear,” Gibbs said. “It’s just frustrating. I was on the other side of it last week, so that’s just part of it.”

Mayer, who was seeking his first Xfinity Series victory, wound up fifth. But the altercation will be remembered long after that result.

“It’s kind of funny, because he walked up to me, I had my helmet off already and he kept his helmet on,” Mayer said. “So obviously he was scared about something, or he had it in his mind to throw a punch the whole time. That’s on him, not me.

“I’ll talk to him if he wants to, but I’m fine. I couldn’t care less. I’m going to race everyone just as hard, because that’s what they Xfinity Series is all about.”

A massive crash in overtime collected a dozen drivers, brought out the red flag and set up the dramatic finish. Gibbs led the field to the green flag after a lengthy delay, but Jones got inside him and made the pass.

“I can’t say that it could have played out any better,” Jones said. “This is a driver’s racetrack right here. I’ve won at a lot of different places now, and this is one where you have to get after it. Ty ran a really hard race…but it’s fun to beat him. He’s tough to beat, so that’s a good one.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished 11th in his one-off start. He had an eventful race that included a wreck between him and Josh Berry, who drives for his JR Motorsports team.

Beyond Jones, the happiest driver at Martinsville was Allmendinger, who was fourth among of the four Dash for Cash drivers heading into overtime.

“I didn’t see the actual wreck,” Allmendinger said. “What I saw on pit road was stupidity, but it is what it is. We’ve got a lot of work to do, no doubt, but we’re maximizing each race, everything we can do. An extra $100,000, that helps.”

