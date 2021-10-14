Matt Hagan to drive for Tony Stewart's new NHRA team next year

CONCORD, N.C. — Christiansburg driver Matt Hagan is going to have a new boss next year.

Tony Stewart.

Stewart, who fell in love with NHRA drag racing while tagging along with fiancée Leah Pruett at her races the past two seasons, will be an official part of the sport in 2022. The NASCAR Hall of Fame driver announced Thursday at a news conference that he will add two full-time NHRA entries to Tony Stewart Racing next season — a Top Fuel entry for Pruett and a Funny Car for Hagan.

Hagan, an Auburn High School graduate who has driven for Don Schumacher Racing since 2009, is the three-time and reigning Funny Car series champion.

"Tony, he’s the man," Hagan said at the news conference. "Super excited to be partnering with him as far as driving a race car for him. That takes so much stress off of you when you can focus on driving a race car. Tony with his relationships and his sponsorships and everything else that he has, I have no doubt that this is going to be a big splash in NHRA.

"The energy, the charisma, the chemistry that we’re going to have as a team is going to be amazing.