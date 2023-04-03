Christiansburg driver Matt Hagan won the Funny Car event Sunday at the NHRA Winternationals in Pomona, California.

It was the 45th event win of the Auburn High School graduate's NHRA career. It was his fourth Winternationals title and his seventh crown at the Pomona track.

It also was Hagan's second victory of the season. He won the season-opening Gatornationals last month in Florida. With Sunday's win, Hagan took over the points lead.

Hagan had qualified just 10th. But on Sunday he beat Blake Alexander, Alexis DeJoria and Terry Haddock before defeating Ron Capps in the final.

"It's a great day when you can go from 10th and win the race," Hagan told NHRA.com. "I woke up this morning and I was like, 'We've got a little bit of a hill to climb,' and it was just one of those deals where as things progressed, and as the car goes down the racetrack, you get more confident."