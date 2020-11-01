Matt Hagan wins third NHRA Funny Car series title

LAS VEGAS — Christiansburg driver and Auburn High School graduate Matt Hagan won the NHRA Funny Car series title Sunday for the third time in his career.

Hagan clinched the series title for the 11-event drag racing season during Sunday's semifinal rounds of the season-ending Dodge NHRA Finals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

He went on to beat his Don Schumacher Racing teammate Ron Capps in Sunday's final for his third event win of the season.

"It's a great day," Hagan said on the Fox Sports 1 telecast after beating Capps. "I've got a great car and a great team.

"I can't wait for next year. I really, really hate that this is our last race."

Hagan, 37, also won the NHRA Funny Car series title in 2011 and 2014. He also twice finished second and twice finished third in the points standings during the 2010s decade.

Hagan entered the weekend atop the Funny Car standings — 42 points clear of Tommy Johnson Jr. and 43 ahead of Jack Beckman. All three Don Schumacher Racing teammates began the weekend with a shot at the series title.

But Beckman was upset in the first of Sunday's four rounds by Paul Lee. Capps beat Johnson in the first semifinal, clinching the series title for Hagan.