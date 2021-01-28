McFarling: 5 tips to max out your sports-betting fun now that Virginians are in the game

Fun should be your primary goal. Winning money, of course, helps make the activity more enjoyable, but the action has its own rewards. And if you’re not having fun, this means one of two things:

1. You’re losing way too often.

2. You’re betting too much money.

No. 1 is going to happen to even the best handicappers now and then. No. 2 NEVER has to happen to you. It’s entirely under your control.

The FanDuel app launched for Virginia customers last week, becoming the first platform to accept bets legally in the commonwealth. On Wednesday, Yahoo Sportsbook powered by BetMGM entered the game. There will be many others to come.

It’s a great time to be alive.

Already, my phone has been inundated with text messages from buddies who’ve been placing bets. Maybe they hit a parlay or a big underdog, and they’re eager to show it off. Mostly, these are folks who had never bet on sports outside of a Vegas casino until last week. Some of them had never placed a sports bet before at all.

Perhaps you are one of those people. If you’re interested in trying it but are intimidated or unsure how to get started, here are five tips that might help you maximize your enjoyment: