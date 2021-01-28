McFarling: 5 tips to max out your sports-betting fun now that Virginians are in the game

Chances are good that you do not care much about professional soccer matches in Slovakia.
I can change that for you.
We can do it on the cheap, too. All you need to do is take $5 and legally place it on one of those games to end in a draw.
Suddenly, everything you might not like about soccer — the lack of scoring, the long stretches when the ball is kicked around the middle of the pitch — becomes your ally. Every scoring chance is magnified. You literally root for nothing to happen, for the game to end 0-0.
If one team happens to score, congratulations! You just got yourself a new favorite soccer club: the team chasing the equalizer.
That’s the foolproof way to build your Slovakian soccer fandom. And your interest in Russian ice hockey. And your knowledge of Ukrainian table tennis. And on and on it goes.
This is how many of us have operated for years in sports betting’s underworld, while also enjoying action on all the major sports in the U.S. And now it’s all nice and legal in Virginia.
"For entertainment purposes only" is a phrase guys like me have always thrown around with a wink when making sports picks. But if you're a novice thinking of getting into the game, those four words ought to be your governor for every bet you place.
Fun should be your primary goal. Winning money, of course, helps make the activity more enjoyable, but the action has its own rewards. And if you’re not having fun, this means one of two things:
1. You’re losing way too often.
2. You’re betting too much money.
No. 1 is going to happen to even the best handicappers now and then. No. 2 NEVER has to happen to you. It’s entirely under your control.
The FanDuel app launched for Virginia customers last week, becoming the first platform to accept bets legally in the commonwealth. On Wednesday, Yahoo Sportsbook powered by BetMGM entered the game. There will be many others to come.
It’s a great time to be alive.
Already, my phone has been inundated with text messages from buddies who’ve been placing bets. Maybe they hit a parlay or a big underdog, and they’re eager to show it off. Mostly, these are folks who had never bet on sports outside of a Vegas casino until last week. Some of them had never placed a sports bet before at all.
Perhaps you are one of those people. If you’re interested in trying it but are intimidated or unsure how to get started, here are five tips that might help you maximize your enjoyment:
1. Take the points. Few experiences are more maddening than watching a favorite you’ve bet on flounder early in the game. If your guys need to cover a 7-point spread and quickly fall behind 10-0, you’re miserable. It’s far less stressful to root on the underdog.
2. Bet moneyline underdogs. Almost all the bad-beat stories you see on Scott Van Pelt’s “SportsCenter” segment have nothing to do with who actually won the game. Instead, they’re tales of point-spread or over-under woes.
The athletes (we would hope) don’t care about these things. If you bet a moneyline underdog, you’re simply betting that team to win. That means the team’s goal is the same as yours, and you never have to see a bunch of dudes pop champagne after a two-point victory when you needed them to win by four.
3. Start small. I mean super small. FanDuel has an offer for a $1,000 risk-free bet for new players, but do you really want to put $1,000 into your account?
If you do, great. That’s a darn good bonus offer for bigger players. But most beginners would be wise to start with a deposit in the $50-$100 range. Place $5 bets and build from there.
4. Find your enjoyment wheelhouse. Spread your action around a bit early. It won’t take long for you to discover which sports you like betting on most. Some of them might surprise you, because they weren’t necessarily your favorite sports going into it.
That certainly happened to me. Soccer betting has become at least as enjoyable — if not more so — than betting on any other sport. You would have gotten long odds on that being the case when I started.
Whatever your wheelhouse is, stay in it as much as you can. Football and basketball are the most popular sports to bet on in the U.S., but if you find you get more of a thrill out of betting the NHL or baseball, stick with that.
5. Set a cash-out goal. Everybody knows that you should set limits on how much you lose. But it serves you well to know how much you want to win, too.
If you deposit $100, for example, determine a point at which you’ll start collecting some of your winnings. Something like, “When my account gets to $300, I take out $100.” This creates a tangible target and helps you avoid giving back all your winnings if things go sour.
Good luck out there, gang. Let’s all have fun, win some money and use it to tour the world.
First stop: Slovakia.
