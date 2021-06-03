McFarling: A Roanoke Valley tennis champion to the end

As a child of the Great Depression, Juanita Stanley rarely spent lavishly on herself.
There was, however, one exception.
Look at all those tennis rackets.
Thirty, 40, 50, 60 of them! After buying her first racket for $2 as a kid growing up in Roanoke, Stanley spent the next eight decades looking for her edge on the court. Maybe this racket could make the serve a little harder. Maybe that one could make the backhand a little crisper.
“She didn’t spend a lot of money on a lot of things, but when she wanted a tennis racket, she got a tennis racket,” her daughter, Sharon Stanley, said with a chuckle. “She loved tennis and she was always trying to improve her game, learn more.”
Stanley died Tuesday at the age of 96, leaving behind those dozens of rackets. Many will be donated, ideally winding up in the hands of kids like she was — passionate about the game, but mindful of its costs.
As a 12-year-old, Stanley and her younger sister Wanda would head over to the tennis courts of Roanoke’s Fishburn Park. There they would wait for a stray ball to come over the fence.
Balls back then cost a dime, you see. She didn’t have the dime.
But she did have the passion — and the talent. The self-taught Stanley won six straight Roanoke City-County women’s singles titles beginning in 1946, then claimed a seventh championship in 1960. She also won four city-county doubles titles and was a state finalist in singles in 1951.
Last year, Stanley was named to the inaugural class of the Roanoke Regional Tennis Hall of Fame.
Stanley worked for 37 years, primarily as a claims representative with the Social Security Administration. But she kept playing tennis regularly until age 92, stopping only after her daughter suffered a broken arm in a fall at her home and could no longer serve as her singles opponent.
“I play with more reckless abandon now,” Stanley told The Roanoke Times in 1996, when she was in her early 70s. “I try for more of my shots because there is no pressure to win.”
Oh, but there was. Stanley particularly loved competing against men. Her husband of 61 years, Jack, was one of her frequent victims.
When Jack died in 2009, Stanley and her daughter would stuff the ball machine into the trunk of her Cadillac and drive to Ridgewood Farms every Saturday, where they had a weekly court reservation from 10 a.m. to noon. They’d warm up with the machine for about 45 minutes, then play a spirited singles match.
“She didn’t want to give up that time,” Sharon Stanley said. “She paid for it, and she reminded me that the time was paid for and expensive, so we needed to use it.”
When she wasn’t playing tennis, Stanley typically was watching it or reading about it. Her daughter once gifted her a Wimbledon flag, and Stanley would hang it outside her Roanoke home every year as she followed the action at the All England Club on TV.
That was her signal that she did not want to be disturbed.
Most of Stanley’s recreational playing partners preceded her in death, and she missed the game terribly when she could no longer physically play it. In addition to donating many of the rackets, her daughter hopes to start a foundation to help girls who want to play tennis but might not have the financial means.
“She loved the game and she wanted to excel at it, which I think she did back in her day,” Sharon said. “My mom often said that if she believed in reincarnation, she’d come back as a pro.”
