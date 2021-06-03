McFarling: A Roanoke Valley tennis champion to the end

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Last year, Stanley was named to the inaugural class of the Roanoke Regional Tennis Hall of Fame.

Stanley worked for 37 years, primarily as a claims representative with the Social Security Administration. But she kept playing tennis regularly until age 92, stopping only after her daughter suffered a broken arm in a fall at her home and could no longer serve as her singles opponent.

“I play with more reckless abandon now,” Stanley told The Roanoke Times in 1996, when she was in her early 70s. “I try for more of my shots because there is no pressure to win.”

Oh, but there was. Stanley particularly loved competing against men. Her husband of 61 years, Jack, was one of her frequent victims.

When Jack died in 2009, Stanley and her daughter would stuff the ball machine into the trunk of her Cadillac and drive to Ridgewood Farms every Saturday, where they had a weekly court reservation from 10 a.m. to noon. They’d warm up with the machine for about 45 minutes, then play a spirited singles match.

“She didn’t want to give up that time,” Sharon Stanley said. “She paid for it, and she reminded me that the time was paid for and expensive, so we needed to use it.”