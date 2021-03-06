McFarling: After great win, Christiansburg drag racer Matt Hagan reflects on loss

Kyle had become addicted to OxyContin while trying to control his pain after having major spinal surgery, which had become necessary when his scoliosis worsened. Hagan tried many times to convince Kyle to ease up on the prescription medications, but he felt powerless to stop it as he watched his brother’s condition deteriorate.

“He told me, ‘Matt, I can’t live with it and can’t live without it. I’m just in pain.’” Hagan said. “And it puts the hooks in you, and I could just see it. It’s one of those things where I just saw it more and more. There’s just nothing you can do about it, and you feel helpless.

“For me, it was something that I watched, and it happened, and it affected my family. It’s something you wish you could change, but the way to change it is to educate people about the opioids and how it blocks dopamine and makes you not want to do anything except for be on that drug.”

Hagan is well known as the cattle farmer on the NHRA circuit. In 2019, Hagan also founded TruHarvest Farms, which produces cannabinoid (CBD) products from hemp grown on his land in Christiansburg.

“Honestly, that’s kind of why I opened up my CDB business,” Hagan said. “It’s not just to make money. I watched opioids really just destroy my brother’s life in about a matter of three years.