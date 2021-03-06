McFarling: After great win, Christiansburg drag racer Matt Hagan reflects on loss

Matt Hagan spilled it all at once — his younger brother’s losing battle with opioid addiction, his anger, his resentment, his sadness, his hope.
Hagan had just experienced one of the greatest moments of his career, winning his third NHRA Funny Car championship in November. And that was the time the Christiansburg drag racer chose to open up broadly for the first time about a family tragedy he’d carried with him for nearly four years.
Why then?
“You can’t just win a title any time you want to,” Hagan explained in a phone interview Friday from Florida, where he was testing in advance of next weekend’s NHRA season opener at Gainesville Raceway. “I’d been working hard behind the scenes to do something in his name and honor him, but you just never know if you’re going to win another title. You hope and you work hard and you do all the things there, but there’s so much involved to do that.
“So for me, when I was able to do that, wearing a helmet with his picture on the back of it, and putting it in his name and honoring him, it was time for me to talk about it. It was time for me to shed light on it.”
As he’s learned in the months since, the story is a familiar one to far too many people. Hagan’s brother, Kyle, died in his sleep on Jan. 8, 2016 at the age of 32. He was stricken with pneumonia, having suffered through opioid addiction for three years.
Kyle had become addicted to OxyContin while trying to control his pain after having major spinal surgery, which had become necessary when his scoliosis worsened. Hagan tried many times to convince Kyle to ease up on the prescription medications, but he felt powerless to stop it as he watched his brother’s condition deteriorate.
“He told me, ‘Matt, I can’t live with it and can’t live without it. I’m just in pain.’” Hagan said. “And it puts the hooks in you, and I could just see it. It’s one of those things where I just saw it more and more. There’s just nothing you can do about it, and you feel helpless.
“For me, it was something that I watched, and it happened, and it affected my family. It’s something you wish you could change, but the way to change it is to educate people about the opioids and how it blocks dopamine and makes you not want to do anything except for be on that drug.”
Hagan is well known as the cattle farmer on the NHRA circuit. In 2019, Hagan also founded TruHarvest Farms, which produces cannabinoid (CBD) products from hemp grown on his land in Christiansburg.
“Honestly, that’s kind of why I opened up my CDB business,” Hagan said. “It’s not just to make money. I watched opioids really just destroy my brother’s life in about a matter of three years.
“This is not a cure-all by any means, but if we can help change people’s lives without opioids or painkillers, with something that’s natural and not addictive, this makes too much sense. And even one day I would like to open up some type of Hagan clinic or something like that, just in his name and in his honor.”
In the meantime, his motorsports platform has never been bigger. Having added a third Funny Car championship to the ones he claimed in 2011 and 2014, the Don Schumacher Racing veteran has seen how far his words travel.
“The more you talk about it, the more people come out,” Hagan said. “You wouldn’t believe how many people called me, texted me, emailed me and said, ‘Man, your story, I’ve been through it, too.’ Or ‘I’m going through it with someone I know,’ or ‘I’m going through it myself, and thank you for talking about it.’
“It really opened my eyes up how many people are dealing with that kind of stuff.”
Contact sports columnist Aaron McFarling at 540-981-3423 or aaron.mcfarling@roanoke.com.