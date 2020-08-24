McFarling: All hail ‘smorgasports,’ COVID’s lone saving grace

We need a name for the glorious glut that existed this past Sunday. I nominate “smorgasports.”
Like much of what we’ve seen in 2020, smorgasports was an unprecedented phenomenon for us. The difference, though, is that this deserves to be celebrated.
If you are a sports omnivore, Sunday was nirvana. An unthinkable convergence of athletic competitions occurred.
One of the greatest events in motorsports merged with the world’s biggest club soccer match. A spectacular buzzer-beating shot won an NBA playoff game right about the same time one of baseball’s brightest young stars made a defensive play for the ages.
The Stanley Cup playoffs raged deep into the night. A star golfer punctuated a dominant PGA Tour playoffs win. Two NASCAR events ran back-to-back in Dover, setting the stage for more smorgasports next weekend.
COVID-19 can take a hike. Beyond its obvious and devastating impact on lives and jobs, it’s been sports’ biggest adversary. It’s driven fans from the stands, put a wrecking ball to our Friday night autumn traditions, canceled minor league baseball and the British Open and local 5Ks and on and on.
But it did give us smorgasports. Probably didn’t want to, but it did.
I went to bed about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, overstuffed and satisfied. Minutes earlier, the Phillies had executed a perfect relay to throw out Dansby Swanson at home plate in the bottom of the ninth inning, sealing a 5-4 victory over the Braves.
“What a finish in Atlanta!” shouted ESPN Sunday Night Baseball broadcaster Matt Vasgersian.
Yes, what a finish. What a day. And it wasn’t even over. Night owls could have stayed up to watch the Jazz complete a 129-127 victory over the Nuggets or witness Vegas blowing out Vancouver to take a 1-0 series lead or take a peek at the best rivalry in Major League Soccer, Portland-Seattle. All were still happening.
But I’d seen enough. My television’s remote control had shaken off months of neglect — cord-cutting was even considered during the darkest hours — to regain its place among my most valued possessions.
My thumbs couldn’t keep up. The Indy 500. The UEFA Champions League final. Baseball, hockey, hoops, NASCAR. Leaving one event risked missing something big, but so did staying. It was wonderful.
It was reminiscent of some of the best days of sports we get organically in October, where college football and the NFL coalesce with MLB postseason games and crucial NASCAR races.
Of course, there’s nothing organic about this. The Indy 500’s Memorial Day weekend tradition of a 21-gun salute instead occurred in late August. Bayern Munich was crowned as Europe’s top club at a time most leagues on the continent normally would be starting their regular seasons. The NHL and NBA postseasons should be over. Regular-season baseball games have 2.7 times their normal level of significance, given the truncated schedule.
We ought to embrace this portion of our upheaval. And there is more smorgasports to come.
The Masters, normally staged in April, will be played the weekend of Nov. 12-15. That’s the same weekend (we hope) Virginia Tech plays host to Miami, Alabama faces LSU and the NFL delivers a full Week 10 schedule. Giddy up.
The U.S. Open golf tournament is scheduled for Sept. 17-20 instead of Father’s Day weekend. Football will be going on then as the NBA and NHL continue their playoffs. Yes, sir!
Even next weekend offers a rare smorgasports delicacy: a Daytona Cup race in August alongside the NBA and NHL playoffs. The NASCAR race was scheduled to be the final regular-season event even before the pandemic, but who knew there would be this many choices?
Well, there are. COVID-19 blew this one.
Let’s all save our appetites.
