McFarling: All hail ‘smorgasports,’ COVID’s lone saving grace

“What a finish in Atlanta!” shouted ESPN Sunday Night Baseball broadcaster Matt Vasgersian.

Yes, what a finish. What a day. And it wasn’t even over. Night owls could have stayed up to watch the Jazz complete a 129-127 victory over the Nuggets or witness Vegas blowing out Vancouver to take a 1-0 series lead or take a peek at the best rivalry in Major League Soccer, Portland-Seattle. All were still happening.

But I’d seen enough. My television’s remote control had shaken off months of neglect — cord-cutting was even considered during the darkest hours — to regain its place among my most valued possessions.

My thumbs couldn’t keep up. The Indy 500. The UEFA Champions League final. Baseball, hockey, hoops, NASCAR. Leaving one event risked missing something big, but so did staying. It was wonderful.

It was reminiscent of some of the best days of sports we get organically in October, where college football and the NFL coalesce with MLB postseason games and crucial NASCAR races.