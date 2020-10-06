McFarling: At long last, Hokies find their bellcow back

Of course, it’s possible the Hokies could have had a bellcow back emerge earlier in Fuente’s tenure had they showcased an offensive line as deep and talented as the one they have now.

Herbert understands the value of the work those guys have done. His best friends from high school remain the offensive linemen who blocked for him. Herbert was an O-lineman himself in middle school, describing himself as “the chubbiest” member of his athletic family.

“Knowing what they go through, just being around them all the time, kind of gives me a greater appreciation,” Herbert said. “They don’t get all the credit sometimes, and they should. Just thinking how they’re thinking, going out there doing the dirty work, is something I like to do.”

In two games, the 5-foot-9, 212-pound Herbert has displayed a combination of tackle-shedding power, second-level burst and superb vision that epitomizes a featured back. He’s helped the Hokies average 7.01 yards per rushing attempt — highest in the nation.

Herbert frequently discusses blocking schemes with his linemen so he can better understand how to read the play and make his move.