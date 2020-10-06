McFarling: At long last, Hokies find their bellcow back

Since arriving at Virginia Tech in 2016, coach Justin Fuente has stressed that he’s not opposed to having a featured back. He just hasn’t had one.
Well, now he finally does.
Khalil Herbert and this offensive line have changed things. Through two games, the Hokies have been able to bully teams on the ground like they did during the glory years under Frank Beamer, when the likes of Shyrone Stith, Lee Suggs, Kevin Jones, Branden Ore, Darren Evans, Ryan Williams and David Wilson all put up 1,000-yard rushing seasons.
The Hokies have yet to feature a 1,000-yard rusher under Fuente, who’s favored a committee approach in the backfield.
The closest anyone got to 1,000 was quarterback Jerod Evans, who rushed for 846 yards in Fuente’s first season.
Herbert, meanwhile, needed just six carries to gain 104 yards in his Tech debut against N.C. State.
Against Duke this past Saturday, he rushed for 207 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries — a performance that earned him ACC Running Back of the Week honors.
Are we seeing something closer to Fuente’s offensive ideal here?
“I would say having Khalil back there certainly makes us better,” Fuente said. “I do think we need to make sure we’re not overusing him, and we do have really good guys that can fill in and not have a huge dropoff that I feel really comfortable with. But I certainly like having him, and the ability to get the ball to the unblocked hat and make the unblocked hat miss has been really big for us this season.”
Of course, it’s possible the Hokies could have had a bellcow back emerge earlier in Fuente’s tenure had they showcased an offensive line as deep and talented as the one they have now.
Herbert understands the value of the work those guys have done. His best friends from high school remain the offensive linemen who blocked for him. Herbert was an O-lineman himself in middle school, describing himself as “the chubbiest” member of his athletic family.
“Knowing what they go through, just being around them all the time, kind of gives me a greater appreciation,” Herbert said. “They don’t get all the credit sometimes, and they should. Just thinking how they’re thinking, going out there doing the dirty work, is something I like to do.”
In two games, the 5-foot-9, 212-pound Herbert has displayed a combination of tackle-shedding power, second-level burst and superb vision that epitomizes a featured back. He’s helped the Hokies average 7.01 yards per rushing attempt — highest in the nation.
Herbert frequently discusses blocking schemes with his linemen so he can better understand how to read the play and make his move.
“Khalil is just one of those backs that even when the O-line messes up a little bit, doesn’t get every task done, he’ll still be able to make the correction on the play and still make it a big play for us,” Tech offensive guard Doug Nester said. “It’s very special to have a back like this in our program right now. He’s just such a good teammate.”
That was the only question Fuente had about Herbert when he began recruiting him. He could see on film that Herbert had the talent to help the Hokies. Tech’s coach wanted to know why it hadn’t worked out at Kansas.
“Most of our investigation became into Khalil and what was he like and that sort of stuff,” Fuente said. “And I can tell you, from every corner of his life, people stood on the table and said, this is a great young man. And he’ll be great in your locker room. He’ll be a great practice player.
“Obviously, he’s talented. Unfortunately, for whatever reason, things didn’t work out there, but he has been as advertised in terms of quality of person, quality of family. Just a great addition both on and off the field here at Virginia Tech.”
And a missing piece of the Fuente era.
