McFarling: Bell aims to ring up more results

If they did, that might have gotten costly. But with Christopher Bell standing in Victory Lane after the Daytona Road Course race in February, having won in the NASCAR Cup Series for the first time, folks didn’t need unlimited text messaging plans to send unlimited texts.

“What’s going to stick with me forever was seeing how much that that win meant to so many different people,” Bell said Wednesday in an interview with The Roanoke Times. “My phone was obviously blown up with text messages – not only my phone, but my mom’s phone, my dad’s phone, my old car owner’s phone, my mentor’s phone.

“Everybody had people reaching out to them, and it was really cool how it just meant so much to so many different people. That’s the thing that’s going to stand out the most to me.”

Connections. They’re good to have. And the one that Toyota built with Bell a decade ago paid off once again that day.

So far, that race has been the highlight of the seven Bell has run in his first season in the No. 20 car for Joe Gibbs Racing. There have been some challenges, too. Bell was among the favorites at the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol two weeks ago but finished 34th after a wreck.