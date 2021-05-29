McFarling: Bozo spectators sully crowd's good name

Less than a week ago, I used this space to wax poetic about how great it was to see fans back in force at major sporting events.
Look at the crush of people celebrating Phil Mickelson’s win at the PGA Championship! Look at Madison Square Garden rocking during an NBA playoff game like it did in the early 1990s! Look at the restrictions loosening for our stadiums, the masks coming off, the volume rising once more!
We’re back, baby! And more importantly, our sports soundtrack is back!
Almost immediately, a bunch of knucklehead fans essentially said, “Oh, you like that, do you? Hold my beer.”
After no doubt guzzling a dozen of them first.
Clearly, some of us are struggling with this whole idea of being around other people again. Here are a few incidents that have occurred at sporting events in the past five days alone:
On Wednesday, a spectator in Philadelphia dumped popcorn on the head of Russell Westbrook as the Wizards star was heading toward the tunnel with an ankle injury.
The Knicks issued a public apology and banned a fan indefinitely from MSG after the fan spit (!) on Trae Young while the Hawks guard was trying to inbound a ball during Game 2 of their playoff series.
That same night, Utah Jazz security removed three fans and banned them from the arena indefinitely after they were allegedly harassing the family of Grizzlies guard Ja Morant.
Also on Wednesday — was there a full moon or something? — some naked dude ran onto the field during a rain delay at Nationals Park, used the tarp as a Slip ‘N Slide and then crawled into the tarp roller tube.
Sigh. These people want to ruin everything, don’t they?
Of course, boorish fan behavior is nothing new. One of my earliest sports memories has nothing to do with an actual play on the field.
Attending an Orioles game at Memorial Stadium with my family when I was maybe 5 or 6, I watched two drunk dudes throw fists at each other so wildly and furiously that they actually rolled down multiple levels of the ballpark’s exit ramps.
For all I know, that fight is still raging this minute, like the “Family Guy” battle between Peter Griffin and that chicken. And I’m betting neither party has any idea how it started.
But now? You don’t even need to be there to witness these shameful moments in sports-fan history. There is no shortage of documentary filmmakers ready to whip out their phones the moment fists start flying in the stands.
So we’ve got footage of Dodgers and Astros fans wailing on each other Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park. And we’ve got a viral clip of a Padres fan knocking out a Rockies fan with one visceral punch two weeks ago at Coors Field.
Let’s talk about that second one for a second. Because in the aftermath, the Denver Police Department tweeted out the following: “The person who threw the first punch was contacted by police. However, the person struck did not want to press charges. No one was arrested.”
Doesn’t sound like much of a deterrent there, now does it?
We’ll never stop some idiots from being idiots, but there have to be consequences. Banning fans from arenas and ballparks is a start. But more vigilance is needed from the venues staging these events, too.
One of the more harrowing aspects of all these fan-fight videos is how long it takes for anybody in stadium security to arrive on the scene. That’s a problem. And it’s one that all athletic directors need to consider as they prepare to welcome back full stadiums this college football season.
After all, it’s not the job of other fans in the section to keep everyone in line. The vast majority of folks are there for the right reasons.
They just want to be part of the soundtrack, not the show itself.
Contact sports columnist Aaron McFarling at 540-981-3423 or aaron.mcfarling@roanoke.com.