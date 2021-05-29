McFarling: Bozo spectators sully crowd's good name

Less than a week ago, I used this space to wax poetic about how great it was to see fans back in force at major sporting events.

Look at the crush of people celebrating Phil Mickelson’s win at the PGA Championship! Look at Madison Square Garden rocking during an NBA playoff game like it did in the early 1990s! Look at the restrictions loosening for our stadiums, the masks coming off, the volume rising once more!

We’re back, baby! And more importantly, our sports soundtrack is back!

Almost immediately, a bunch of knucklehead fans essentially said, “Oh, you like that, do you? Hold my beer.”

After no doubt guzzling a dozen of them first.

Clearly, some of us are struggling with this whole idea of being around other people again. Here are a few incidents that have occurred at sporting events in the past five days alone:

On Wednesday, a spectator in Philadelphia dumped popcorn on the head of Russell Westbrook as the Wizards star was heading toward the tunnel with an ankle injury.

The Knicks issued a public apology and banned a fan indefinitely from MSG after the fan spit (!) on Trae Young while the Hawks guard was trying to inbound a ball during Game 2 of their playoff series.