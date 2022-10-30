McFarling: Chastain's charge bolts him into NASCAR lore

MARTINSVILLE – A movie scene. That’s what it was. One that would make you roll your eyes, sigh and say, “Oh, please. That stuff doesn’t happen.”

Except it did.

“I asked off of [turn] 2 on the last lap if we needed it, and we did,” Ross Chastain would say Shot himself right into NASCAR lore.

If you haven’t seen it yet, you will. Chastain’s desperation move in Sunday’s Xfinity 500 won’t be limited to motorsports channels. This is a SportsCenter deal, social media gold, the water cooler stuff that NASCAR so rarely gets.

Needing a last-lap miracle to make the sport’s final four, Chastain stepped on the gas, let go of the wheel and rode the outside wall around the final turn.

His car looked like a torpedo. Sparking and screaming, it rushed past a group of cars on the frontstretch, giving him just enough spots to earn the final transfer spot.

“I played a lot of ‘NASCAR 2005’ on the GameCube,” Chastain said with a smile.

“You could get away with it then. I never knew if it would actually work.”

So many factors could have made the move a failure. There’s a gate along the wall in turn 4 that could have caught his car and spun him around. The cars in front of him could have fanned out across the track as they so often do here on the last lap, blocking his path.

But none of it happened. Instead, he made all the other cars look like they were going in slow motion, stunning a sellout crowd at this venerable racetrack.

The flabbergasted victim of this legendary maneuver was Denny Hamlin, who went from the final playoff position to out of the title hunt.

Even he, though, had to tip his cap to Chastain’s chutzpah.

“Great move,” Hamlin said. “Brilliant. When you have no other choice, it’s easy to do that, but well-executed.”

How well-executed? For perspective, consider this: Kyle Larson’s pole-winning lap on Saturday was 96.1 mph.

Chastain’s bat-outta-hell lap was 104.3 mph — the fastest in 75 years of stock car racing at Martinsville Speedway.

“We all did it as a kid,” Joey Logano said. “We all did it in the video game. That’s how you made speed as a kid.”

But you didn’t do it in a Cup race. And it didn’t take long for drivers to say we should never see it done again.

“We can’t make it a thing,” Logano said. “But hey, the first time it happened, it’s pretty awesome.”

That’s a good word for it: awesome. It inspired awe in the grandstands, awe in the garage, awe in the social media sphere. What compels a man to drive straight into the wall?

Chastain said even he didn’t know.

“I’m an organ donor,” he said. “Maybe they’ll study it someday.”

Chastain made the decision on the spur of the moment. It wasn’t part of his playbook coming into the weekend. He said he hadn’t thought about it since he was a kid, playing video games with his brother.

The idea that this suddenly will become a tactic everybody tries to use on the final lap is silly. Chastain’s car was destroyed, and that costs money. It took the perfect combination of stakes, desperation and guts to see this pulled off.

The move was exactly the kind of did-you-see-that moment that NASCAR wanted to create when it devised its playoff system. And there’s a reason they put the last cutoff race here, at this place.

They wanted cinema.

They got it. Oh, how they got it.