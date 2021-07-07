McFarling: Dashing around the diamond

As the sample size grows, it’s becoming quite clear: Pulaski has some punishers.
The Appalachian League has reached the midway point of its 54-game schedule, with the River Turtles (16-11) sitting in first place in the East Division. So far, the strength of the team has been its power.
Outfielder John Bay (Oklahoma State) and catcher Ryan Johnson (Pepperdine) share the home run lead in the new college wood-bat circuit. They have six apiece, fueling a team total of 28 that paces the league by 11.
Manager Clark Crist’s squad also tops the circuit in doubles (56) and is tied for the lead in triples (12). The league is on a three-day break before resuming games Thursday, with the River Turtles hosting the Bristol State Liners.
A big question coming into this season was how fans would respond to the new-look league, with high-caliber college players replacing fledgling pros and quirky team names replacing powerful brands such as Yankees, Cardinals and Mets.
The answer? It’s mixed.
The River Turtles rank second in the circuit (behind Johnson City) with an average attendance of 2,137 at Calfee Park. That’s a solid figure, to be sure, but it’s down 24.2% from the league-leading 2,821 average Pulaski drew in 2019 — its final season as a Yankees affiliate.
Half the teams in the 10-team league (Pulaski, Princeton, Johnson City, Greeneville and Elizabethton) have seen an attendance drop, while the other half (Bluefield, Kingsport, Bristol, Burlington and Danville) have better averages this season than they did in 2019.
Of course, there’s still time for all that to change before the league crowns its champion with a single title game on Aug. 9.
Fans voted Calfee Park the best rookie-level ballpark in the nation in both 2019 and 2020 as part of Ballpark Digest’s annual Best of the Ballparks competition. Whether it’s hosting pros or amateurs, the venue remains a jewel of the New River Valley.
Speaking of baseball …
A lot of draft analysts were scratching their heads when Boston selected Nick Yorke with the 17th overall pick of last summer’s draft.
The California high schooler was ranked as the 139th-best prospect in the draft by MLB.com, but Boston’s scouts believed he would have shot up those rankings had the pandemic not wiped out his senior season.
They should feel vindicated now.
After batting just .195 for the Salem Red Sox in his first month as a pro, Yorke has been scorching as the team’s leadoff man and everyday second baseman.
Entering Wednesday’s game at Delmarva, Yorke was batting .389 with a 1.070 OPS in 24 games since June began, posting more walks (15) than strikeouts (14). He’s collected multiple hits in four of Salem’s five July games, including a 3-for-5 night on Tuesday that included a home run.
This new Yorke seems like a first rounder to me.
Speaking of the draft …
The 2021 MLB Draft, which begins Sunday, will feature 20 rounds and 612 total selections a year after it was limited to five rounds. That could be good news for several Virginia Tech players who aren’t projected to go inside the top five rounds but are comfortably ranked inside Baseball America’s best 500 draft prospects.
Hokies pitchers Anthony Simonelli (No. 297), Shane Connolly (310) and Chris Gerard (334) all appear on BA’s list, as does Tech second baseman/outfielder Nick Biddison (419).
BA also has six players from UVa’s College World Series squad inside its top 500: LHP Andrew Abbott (67), 3B Zack Gelof (79), RHP Mike Vasil (115), RHP Zach Messinger (252), RHP Griff McGarry (311) and SS Nic Kent (453).
The top-rated prep player in Virginia is shortstop James Triantos from Madison High in Vienna, checking in at No. 59.
Contact sports columnist Aaron McFarling at 540-981-3423 or aaron.mcfarling@roanoke.com.