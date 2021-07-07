McFarling: Dashing around the diamond

Half the teams in the 10-team league (Pulaski, Princeton, Johnson City, Greeneville and Elizabethton) have seen an attendance drop, while the other half (Bluefield, Kingsport, Bristol, Burlington and Danville) have better averages this season than they did in 2019.

Of course, there’s still time for all that to change before the league crowns its champion with a single title game on Aug. 9.

Fans voted Calfee Park the best rookie-level ballpark in the nation in both 2019 and 2020 as part of Ballpark Digest’s annual Best of the Ballparks competition. Whether it’s hosting pros or amateurs, the venue remains a jewel of the New River Valley.

Speaking of baseball …

A lot of draft analysts were scratching their heads when Boston selected Nick Yorke with the 17th overall pick of last summer’s draft.

The California high schooler was ranked as the 139th-best prospect in the draft by MLB.com, but Boston’s scouts believed he would have shot up those rankings had the pandemic not wiped out his senior season.

They should feel vindicated now.