McFarling: Defending Cup champ Elliott looks to chop on

With Kyle Larson already qualified for Phoenix thanks to two victories in this round, Elliott is the best of the rest. He’s 34 points above the cutline, followed by Denny Hamlin (+32), Kyle Busch (+1), Ryan Blaney (-1), Martin Truex Jr. (-3) and Brad Keselowski (-6). Joey Logano (-26) likely needs a win to advance.

Elliott was in a similar spot to Logano at this time last season. He entered the penultimate race 25 points below the cutline and raced his way into the Championship 4 with a victory at Martinsville.

“Obviously, our points position is different,” Elliott said. “But I think any time you start playing defense and quit focusing on trying to win, I think you’re really setting yourself up for failure, in my opinion. I think that’s something you’ve really got to be careful of. So for us, we’re going to continue to fight for wins.”

He came close again in the spring, finishing runner-up to Martin Truex Jr. at Martinsville. That gave him a third straight top-five finish at this track, where he’s finished inside the top 10 in six of his past seven starts.

“I feel like we’ve got a solid baseline,” he said. “I do think there’s room to be better. I think there’s a couple guys that have been just a tick better than us up there.