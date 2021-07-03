McFarling: Ex-Christiansburg rec director thankful he made the call

A phone call put him in handcuffs — and ultimately set him free.

Actually, Art Price made five phone calls on May 26, all in rapid succession. The first was to his 85-year-old mother. Then he called his wife, then his three daughters.

He told them all the same thing: Goodbye.

“Hey, I can’t deal with whatever’s bothering me anymore,” he remembers saying. “I’m just going to take some pills and go to sleep.”

Price did, in fact, empty a bottle of Prozac and lay all the pills out on the table. He’s not sure if he would have taken them all or not.

He’ll never know, because a Christiansburg police officer came to his home at his wife’s urging, placed him in handcuffs and perhaps saved his life.

In the days that followed, other Good Samaritans emerged. Nurses. Psychiatrists. Other patients dealing with their own mental illnesses. Ultimately, the 63-year-old retiree was diagnosed with bipolar disorder — an affliction he suspects he’s been dealing with for decades.