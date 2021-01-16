McFarling: Ex-Ferrum star pitcher Billy Wagner remains victim of his era in baseball

“Everybody used steroids.”
That’s what one baseball Hall of Fame voter, longtime Associated Press writer David Ginsburg, said on a podcast last week while revealing the four players he checked on his ballot this year: Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Sammy Sosa and Andy Pettitte.
That, of course, is a popular opinion regarding baseball players of the late 1990s and early 2000s. But at least one guy disagrees.
“I didn’t use steroids!” former Ferrum College star Billy Wagner said on Twitter this week, replying to a tweet with Ginsburg’s selections and rationale. “I competed against those guys. That’s an unfair comment!”
Wagner, who posted a 2.31 ERA and 422 saves over 16 years in the big leagues, is on the Hall of Fame ballot for the sixth time. Although he appears to be gaining some momentum with voters, he’s almost certain to miss the cut again when the new inductees are released Jan. 26.
And he’s absolutely right with his tweet: He’s a victim of the guilt-by-association steroid era.
Players need 75% of the vote to earn selection to the Hall. Wagner’s case seemed pretty hopeless early on. He got 10.5% in his first year on the ballot, 10.2% in his second year and 11.1% in his third.
In 2020, however, support for Wagner spiked to 31.7%. And early indications are that it will be higher than that this year.
The website bbhoftracker.com maintains a database of ballots that voters have revealed publicly. As of Saturday, the site had tallied up the votes of 138 public ballots and nine others that were submitted anonymously but unverified. Wagner appeared on 72 of them, or 49.0%.
That’s progress. But with 297 of 396 votes needed to make the cut, Wagner would have to appear on 90.4% of the remaining unknown ballots to be inducted.
We’d all have a better chance of hitting Wagner’s 100-mph fastball than that happening.
So it looks like the wait will continue for Wagner, who has four more years on the ballot after this one. He can draw some encouragement from the journey of Larry Walker, who earned just 10.2% of the vote in his fourth season on the ballot. In 2020, his final year of eligibility, Walker got in with 76.6% support.
The main knock on Wagner is that his dominance only spanned 903 career innings. No pitcher has been elected to Cooperstown with fewer than 1,000 innings. Wagner also finished inside the top 10 of the Cy Young Award voting just twice, with his best finish being fourth in 1999.
That was the height of the steroid era, and Wagner has never been linked to any of that usage. Pitching for Houston, he went 4-1 with a 1.57 ERA and 39 saves in 1999, striking out 124 batters in 74 2/3 innings. His 0.777 WHIP that year remains the 12th-lowest ever for a pitcher with at least 70 innings.
As Ginsburg’s ballot suggests, the stigma for players linked to performance-enhancing drugs is fading. Bonds, who got 60.7% of the vote last year, has 73.5% so far in 2021. Clemens is up from 61.0% to 72.8%. Both are going to be right on that line in less than two weeks, well ahead of Wagner.
But here’s hoping Wagner ultimately gets his place in Cooperstown. Even if you’re willing to look the other way on steroids, assuming that everyone did them simply isn’t fair.
A large percentage no doubt did. But if anything, that ought to help Wagner’s case, not hurt it.
Sports columnist Aaron McFarling, a former collegiate baseball player, can be reached at aaron.mcfarling@roanoke.com or 540-981-3124.