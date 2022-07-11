McFarling: Few rushes top the joy of sudden relevance

Alabama football fans could never experience this. Ditto supporters of Ohio State football, Duke basketball or Yankees baseball.

What’s happening in Baltimore right now happens to a precious few and brings a special kind of sports elation, maybe the best kind: The joy of sudden relevance.

None of those other fan bases would make that trade, of course. Hanging a banner or six is a lot more fun than hanging your head in embarrassment for years upon years. But wandering in the sports wilderness anonymously for a protracted period has its benefits, assuming you eventually find the clearing.

The Orioles have found it. They enter Tuesday on an eight-game winning streak — their longest in a single season since 2005. They’re one game under .500 — a miserable position for many, a miracle for them and their fans.

They’re relevant.

The Orioles have young players who are realizing their potential and, thanks to some shrewd drafting and a whole lot of losing, have more talented prospects on the way. They’re not just competitive; they’re fun.

Equally as exciting, they’re getting noticed. By the national media. By other teams. Seeing Baltimore pop up on the schedule no longer feels like an automatic victory. An AL East division that already was the best in baseball now goes five deep, and it’s going to make for a slew of interesting games in August in September.

If you’re a fan of Virginia Tech sports in general, you recently got a good sense of what this feels like — and precisely how it differs from being the favorite.

The Hokies’ 2022 baseball and softball seasons were remarkably similar in quality and conclusion. Both teams dominated in the ACC, won their NCAA regionals on home turf and lost their Super Regionals in Blacksburg to formidable Power Five opponents.

The softball run was fun. The baseball run? That was an incredible rocket ride.

Coach John Szefc’s baseball team was picked to finish sixth in the seven-team Coastal Division and finished with the best record in the conference. Coach Pete D’Amour’s softball squad was ranked 10th nationally entering the year. Those women were expected to be good — and were.

And that’s the thing about the joy of sudden relevance: It’s ephemeral. The relevance might stick around, but the euphoria doesn’t. You’ll need more and more accomplishments to get the same high.

Just ask any fan of the Boston Red Sox, who were the darlings of underdog lovers for the better part of 86 years before finally breaking through with a World Series title in 2004. Then they won another one (2007) and another one (2013) and another one (2018), and they started to look a lot more like Alabama football than the star-crossed Sox we knew and pitied.

Fittingly, Baltimore’s next opponent is the Cubs, who were a pioneering franchise when it comes to seeking sudden relevance. Ernie Banks’ famous quote might as well have been, “It’s a great day for a ballgame, let’s lose two!”

From 1946-2014, Chicago made the postseason only six times and never reached the World Series. Then guys like Jake Arrieta, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez showed up, and they went from 73 wins in 2014 to 97 the following year. Then they won it all in 2016, and the release from their fans could be felt on both coasts.

The Cubs fell off dramatically last season while dismantling their Fall Classic core, and this year hasn’t gone any better for them. In some ways, that’s the natural order of things.

A few years in the doldrums might be just what those fans need to rediscover the joy of sudden relevance.