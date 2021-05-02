McFarling: From clubhouse to concessions, Salem Red Sox adapt

Fans will be required to wear masks unless eating or drinking. That’s an MLB rule (and not the club’s), as is the prohibition of team staffers getting on the field at any time.

“The field is a bubble, essentially,” Lawrence said. “So we’re going to be doing a lot of our promotions and in-between-innings stuff in the stands, but beyond that, I think fans are going to have the same experience.”

Including some enhancements. The Sox are introducing an app this season that allows fans to order concession items from their seats. While premium seats and suites will have servers, fans in other sections will get a notification on their phone when their items are ready and will be able to pick them up at a window without waiting in line.

Games will not be broadcast on local radio this year. Like with all minor league teams, Salem’s games will be streamed on MiLB.tv. A Virginia Tech student will handle the play-by-play for those broadcasts instead of Greg Wong, who was hired to be the radio broadcaster last year before the pandemic canceled the season.

“I wanted Greg to be here,” Lawrence said. “He was our guy. He’ll hopefully be our guy in the future if the opportunity presents itself. Getting off the air this year was purely a cost-savings measure.”