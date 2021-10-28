McFarling: Garrett knows where he comes from, but does NASCAR?

“So technically I don’t need another one,” he said. “If I don’t win, I’ll just get a plaque made for it and just put that on the front.”

Garrett has no delusions of grandeur. A top-15 finish on Saturday would be fantastic for him. He’s won season titles at South Boston, but he doesn’t know where his racing career will go from here.

“Well, five years ago, I thought I’d be in Formula One by now, so that obviously hasn’t happened,” he said. “Thankfully, I’ve been able to run 13 or 14 national series races overall, so it’s been really cool to do that. But at the end of the day, if I don’t get to run another race after this weekend, I can say I’ve run 13 or 14 national series races.

“And I’ve raced a lot. Not a lot of people can say they’ve even raced. I can sign off on a good note at that point. If not, hell, who knows?”

He knows that Sam Hunt Racing will bring a solid Veterans Grow America Toyota Supra to the track, and he plans to race it hard on Saturday. The fact that eight drivers are engaged in a tight playoff battle for a spot in the Xfinity final four does not concern him.