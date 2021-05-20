McFarling: Griffin champions golf accessibility in Virginia

A choppy back nine on Thursday left Lanto Griffin at 2 over par after the first round of the PGA Championship, but every big shot the former Blacksburg High School star makes at Kiawah Island this week has the potential to resonate throughout Virginia.
It might even help discover the next Lanto Griffin.
Griffin is pledging $200 for each birdie and $500 for each eagle he makes at the four major championships to the Youth on Course program organized by the VSGA. Fans can support the effort with pledges of their own at pledgeit.org/pledge-lanto-at-the-pga-championship.
“Basically, the program allows kids to play golf for $5 all across Virginia at courses that sign up for it,” Griffin said in a text message this week. “A course might charge $25 per junior, and the VSGA covers the difference through this program.”
Griffin was drawn to the campaign because of his own humble golf background. He honed his game as a kid at the Blacksburg Municipal Golf Course – a short, nine-hole course that he could play all day for $9.
“The Hill” – as that course is colloquially known – became Griffin’s second home after he received his first set of golf clubs for Christmas at age 8. It became his sanctuary after his father was diagnosed with cancer three years later.
Griffin played a lot of 54-hole marathons in those days, developing the skills that eventually would make him a regular on the PGA Tour and the 2019 Houston Open champion.
So accessibility to his sport matters to him – particularly for kids in Virginia.
“It has worked in lots of other states across the country, and it’s new to Virginia,” Griffin said of the program. “So we’re trying to raise the money to allow it to take off. Really, really cool thing for kids that might not be able to afford golf.”
‘Crisis situation’
Scot Cole’s wife sometimes gets annoyed with him. They’ll be out shopping together in the Roanoke Valley, and the 63-year-old Salem resident will spot strangers wearing any kind of lacrosse gear – a hat, a T-shirt – and approach them.
“Hey,” Cole politely says to them. “You wanna ref?”
The answer, almost always, is no.
This concerns Cole. A board member of the Southwest Virginia Lacrosse Officials Association, Cole says the sport is reaching a “crisis situation” locally because of a lack of interested referees.
“We are having large issues,” Cole said. “Basically, we can’t get any new people – particularly dads – to be officials. Our numbers have been shrinking. We try to recruit, and nobody wants to do it.”
The SVLOA furnishes lacrosse officials for high schools and youth leagues in Roanoke, the New River Valley, Franklin County and Lynchburg. Cole said he would like to have about 50 officials to cover all the demand; his organization is down to 21, including five who are in their first or second year.
COVID-19 protocols slashed the lacrosse schedule between 25%-30% this year, he said, but there were still 83 varsity games, 25 JV games and 177 youth games that needed to be covered. While they’ve handled almost all of that, he’s concerned that the shortage is going to be a major problem when the schedule returns to normal next spring.
The most adversely affected would be the youth leagues, as they’re lowest on the priority chart.
“If we’ve got guys available, we would definitely do their games for them,” Cole said. “But they might as well just start figuring on doing it themselves, because I’m going to have to start using second-year guys on high school games, which is not a good thing to do.”
Cole isn’t sure why interest in officiating has dwindled. Even those unfamiliar with the sport would be trained, certified and put in a position to succeed, he said.
“Money’s not an issue,” Cole said. “We work hard out there, but we make pretty decent money. [A new recruit would] start doing the youth programs, and he’ll make anywhere from $50 to $55 per game, and the games last approximately an hour, an hour and 15 minutes.”
Interested? Cole would love to chat with you. Email him at SWVLOA.HS@gmail.com.
Or put on a lacrosse hat, wander around Roanoke Valley stores and hope he spots you. But email would be the quickest – and the easiest on his marriage.