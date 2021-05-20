McFarling: Griffin champions golf accessibility in Virginia

A choppy back nine on Thursday left Lanto Griffin at 2 over par after the first round of the PGA Championship, but every big shot the former Blacksburg High School star makes at Kiawah Island this week has the potential to resonate throughout Virginia.

It might even help discover the next Lanto Griffin.

Griffin is pledging $200 for each birdie and $500 for each eagle he makes at the four major championships to the Youth on Course program organized by the VSGA. Fans can support the effort with pledges of their own at pledgeit.org/pledge-lanto-at-the-pga-championship.

“Basically, the program allows kids to play golf for $5 all across Virginia at courses that sign up for it,” Griffin said in a text message this week. “A course might charge $25 per junior, and the VSGA covers the difference through this program.”

Griffin was drawn to the campaign because of his own humble golf background. He honed his game as a kid at the Blacksburg Municipal Golf Course – a short, nine-hole course that he could play all day for $9.

“The Hill” – as that course is colloquially known – became Griffin’s second home after he received his first set of golf clubs for Christmas at age 8. It became his sanctuary after his father was diagnosed with cancer three years later.