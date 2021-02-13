McFarling: Hamlin closes in on history

“It is a skill game, but sometimes you get unlucky in that skill game. I think there’s a lot of guys that are very, very good on the superspeedways that just have been very, very unlucky in the last few years. We’ve been fortunate. We’ve been on the other side of it. The hammer hasn’t hit on us yet, but we could wreck out of the next five Daytona 500s. Who knows, right?”

Hamlin, 40, has yet to translate his success at Daytona and elsewhere into a Cup title. His goal, though, has always been just to be part of the final four at the season finale, understanding that luck plays a big factor in what happens from there.

Getting into title contention in that last race might be a little more challenging for him this year. The revamped schedule removed a lot of the 550-horsepower races where Hamlin has excelled. Road course races have jumped from two last year to seven in 2021, starting with next week’s event on the Daytona road course.

“I’ve got to get better at them,” Hamlin said of road courses. “It’s a bigger part of our schedule now. It’s not something you can just kind of write off and say, ‘The road to the championship doesn’t lead through these races, so that’s not where I’m going to focus my effort.’