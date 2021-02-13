McFarling: Hamlin closes in on history

Denny Hamlin has had a busy offseason.
Beyond starring in that ubiquitous Domino’s Pizza commercial — “Hey Hamlin, I like your PJs!” — the Virginia driver has been consumed with setting up his new NASCAR single-car Cup team, 23XI Racing, that he co-owns with Michael Jordan.
That’s meant a lot of restless nights ensuring all the details were handled ahead of Bubba Wallace’s debut in the No. 23 car. It’s a level of responsibility Hamlin never envisioned he’d have even a year ago.
But on Feb. 1, that all changed. That was the date Hamlin set in his mind that he would make the switch, transitioning back from businessman to race car driver.
Hey, he’s trying to make some history here.
No driver has won the Daytona 500 three years in a row. On Sunday, weather permitting, Hamlin has a shot to do it. He enters the race as the betting favorite at 8.5-to-1.
“This is a big opportunity for us — for my team and me personally,” Hamlin said. “I never imagined we’d be in this position by any means five years ago when we didn’t have any … It would be by far my biggest victory of my career and one that I probably wouldn’t exchange for anything.”
Nobody’s done as much winning over the past two seasons — at Daytona or otherwise — as Hamlin. His 13 victories over that span lead the circuit. His average finish has been 9.5 or better in each of the past two years.
But it’s at “The Great American Race” where he’s been the most dominant. He’s won the Daytona 500 in three of the past five seasons. Only Richard Petty (seven) and Cale Yarborough (four) have had more victories in NASCAR’s signature event.
“I’m not exactly sure how or why or what has gotten him to his success level with this current generation race car at the superspeedways, but he’s done a really good job with it,” teammate Kyle Busch said. “Ever since this car kind of came out [in 2013], especially this body style, he’s been the guy to beat. He’s been the class of the field.”
Hamlin’s in no hurry to reveal his secrets specifically, but he does take a different approach than the rest of his Joe Gibbs Racing team. Rather than go with a setup that the simulator says will make the car the fastest it can be, he makes speed sacrifices that improve his handling at the end of the race.
But he’s still had to pilot the car to Victory Lane, which is no cinch.
“I find the most pride in that I think it’s harder than it ever has been” to win the Daytona 500, Hamlin said. “Go back and watch races from 2004, 2005. There were just five or six superior cars that could pull away from the pack. They were better. Cars were strung out more. You didn’t have as much attrition as what you have now. It’s harder.
“It is a skill game, but sometimes you get unlucky in that skill game. I think there’s a lot of guys that are very, very good on the superspeedways that just have been very, very unlucky in the last few years. We’ve been fortunate. We’ve been on the other side of it. The hammer hasn’t hit on us yet, but we could wreck out of the next five Daytona 500s. Who knows, right?”
Hamlin, 40, has yet to translate his success at Daytona and elsewhere into a Cup title. His goal, though, has always been just to be part of the final four at the season finale, understanding that luck plays a big factor in what happens from there.
Getting into title contention in that last race might be a little more challenging for him this year. The revamped schedule removed a lot of the 550-horsepower races where Hamlin has excelled. Road course races have jumped from two last year to seven in 2021, starting with next week’s event on the Daytona road course.
“I’ve got to get better at them,” Hamlin said of road courses. “It’s a bigger part of our schedule now. It’s not something you can just kind of write off and say, ‘The road to the championship doesn’t lead through these races, so that’s not where I’m going to focus my effort.’
“You’ve got to look at the numbers and say, ‘Hey, this is a significant part of our schedule. How can I get better as a driver to improve on them and give ourselves a better opportunity to win on those tracks that I historically have a low winning percentage on?’”
But that’s a concern for down the road. So is the performance of his new team.
For now, Hamlin is back to being a race car driver — and the Daytona 500 favorite.
“As long as I keep my on-track success, I can continue to be an asset,” he said. “This is where my focus is now.”
Contact sports columnist Aaron McFarling at 540-981-3423 or aaron.mcfarling@roanoke.com.
Contact sports columnist Aaron McFarling at 540-981-3423 or aaron.mcfarling@roanoke.com.