McFarling: Harvick, Hamlin have company at the top

Keselowski didn’t need any flukes to do this. The yellow flag waved only three times — first at the competition caution, then at the end of each of the first two stages. No crazy wrecks shuffled the field or punted rivals.

The dominant effort signals to the rest of the field that Keselowski, with four wins already this season, deserves to be mentioned right up there with Harvick and Hamlin as a championship contender. His comfort level at short tracks, which he demonstrated again on Saturday night, should help him as the series visits Bristol, Martinsville and Phoenix in ensuing weeks.

The Round of 12 has been Keselowski’s exit point in each of the past two seasons. But his race victory Saturday, coupled with his Stage 2 win, gives him six bonus points heading into that phase that starts in Las Vegas, where he finished seventh earlier this season.

“I like the format,” Keselowski said. “I like the tracks, how they line up. I think they fit me personally really well, and I think they fit this team really well. The team is really coming together and continues to click, and we'll continue to build new knowledge together that we're applying in a great manner.

“I just feel like things are coming together.”