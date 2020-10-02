McFarling: Hokies eye payback after 2019 Duke debacle

The 2019 Virginia Tech football season was a lot of things – a lesson in resiliency, fertile ground for what-if debates and, overall, a positive step forward from a disastrous 2018.
But one aspect of that season is easier to recall than all the others.
“We remember everything about that Duke game from last year,” Tech offensive Lecitus Smith said this week. “How they came in and beat the crap out of us.”
That’s no exaggeration. That 45-10 result was a beatdown in all phases.
Duke’s quarterback ran wild. Tech’s offense tried three quarterbacks and did very little with any of them. The Blue Devils even threw in some razzle-dazzle – a double pass for a touchdown, a fourth-quarter fake punt – just to make the de-pantsing complete.
Nearly 60,000 fans watched it all unfold at Lane Stadium. Well, they watched most of it, anyway. Understandably, the crowd that was still around in the fourth quarter wasn’t close to the rabid multitudes who showed up for the prime-time kick.
That left the coaches and players to stew in relative silence.
“I just remember,” Tech linebacker Alan Tisdale said, “it was a big embarrassment.”
The nouns “Duke” and “revenge” might seem incongruent outside of the basketball arena, but not so this time. The Hokies have plenty of motivation heading into Saturday’s 4 p.m. rematch in Durham.
When the Hokies humbly capitulated at the end of last year’s game, running their final play straight into the center of the line and then jogging to the locker room, they seemed very far off from being in a position to exact revenge on anybody anytime soon. The program seemed like it was at a crossroads.
But things changed under quarterback Hendon Hooker, who won his first six starts for Tech following the Duke debacle.
“We were a different team for the better after that,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “We certainly know what happened and how it happened. There was a time in that game that we were up and playing really well and we had a really bad turnover, and then it steamrolled on us.”
Indeed, the Hokies actually led 3-0 early in the second quarter. A botched QB/running back exchange gifted the Blue Devils great field position, which they parlayed into a touchdown that gave them the lead for good.
“They took advantage of that, to their credit, and we certainly understand what happened,” Fuente said. “And now it’s time for us to – we have an opportunity now to see if we have improved.”
Let there be no question that they have. Tech, saddled with its first 0-2 conference start since joining the ACC, went 6-3 after the Duke game. All three losses came by single digits.
Last week’s 45-24 trouncing of N.C. State further distanced the Hokies from that Duke result. But that doesn’t mean they’ve forgotten it.
Nor would they want to. Not this week.
“I think Coach Fuente did a great job talking about it after Sunday’s practice,” Smith said. “He was saying a lot of people are going to make this a revenge type of game. And we’re going to go into this game just like we do every other game we do this year, every other game we play this year. We’re going to go into it ready, ready to be physical and pound them up front.”
