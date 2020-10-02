McFarling: Hokies eye payback after 2019 Duke debacle

When the Hokies humbly capitulated at the end of last year’s game, running their final play straight into the center of the line and then jogging to the locker room, they seemed very far off from being in a position to exact revenge on anybody anytime soon. The program seemed like it was at a crossroads.

But things changed under quarterback Hendon Hooker, who won his first six starts for Tech following the Duke debacle.

“We were a different team for the better after that,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “We certainly know what happened and how it happened. There was a time in that game that we were up and playing really well and we had a really bad turnover, and then it steamrolled on us.”

Indeed, the Hokies actually led 3-0 early in the second quarter. A botched QB/running back exchange gifted the Blue Devils great field position, which they parlayed into a touchdown that gave them the lead for good.

“They took advantage of that, to their credit, and we certainly understand what happened,” Fuente said. “And now it’s time for us to – we have an opportunity now to see if we have improved.”