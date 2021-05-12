McFarling: 'Hole in our summer' finally filled with return of Salem Red Sox

The first foul ball of the new season popped off the bat of Lynchburg’s Julian Escobedo, soared over the Salem Red Sox dugout and bounced on the concrete walkway in the left field stands.

Gwendolyn Sisk had it measured. Wearing her Michael Chavis jersey and a pink and white ballcap, the 7-year-old bolted from her seat in section 112 and ran it down.

She proudly held the souvenir aloft to show her parents and her older brother, Parker.

Let’s see a cardboard cutout do that.

Tuesday’s Opening Night at Haley Toyota Field was a vital step, a beautiful step — and, yes, an imperfect first step — in our return to sports normalcy.

Long lines developed at the concession stands as staffers tried to get back in the groove after 19 months without a game. General manager Allen Lawrence anticipated some issues would arise — they always have on Opening Night, even before COVID-19 was a thing — but he vowed they’ll learn from them and quickly become more efficient.

The home team didn’t exactly put on a great show. Lynchburg drilled the Sox 10-1 while outhitting the hosts 16-4.

But for the sellout crowd of 1,859, it was just good to be back.