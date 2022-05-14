McFarling: Ironman triathlete helps Star City burn brightest

One of Beni Gras-Thompson’s favorite aspects of competing at last week’s Ironman World Championship came right before the race. When Gras-Thompson was introduced, the event in Utah featuring more than 2,800 athletes from 80 countries got a little Southwest Virginia flavor.

“From the Roanoke Triathlon Club...” the announcer said.

“I love that feeling,” Gras-Thompson said. “I love people hearing ‘Roanoke’ out there.”

They might want to get used to it. Because as great as the prerace was for Gras-Thompson, the finish was even better.

The 51-year-old mother of five stormed to victory in the women’s 50-54 age group and finished 11th overall among women. Gras-Thompson completed the 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile cycle and 26.2-mile run in 10 hours, 38 minutes and six seconds, fulfilling a dream hatched six years ago when she entered her first of these grueling events.

After crossing the finish line, she found her husband, Kip Thompson, and embraced him.

“We did it,” she said.

Not I. We. And not just the two of them, either.

“What I do is not just by myself,” said Gras-Thompson, who runs the masters swimming program at the Kirk Family YMCA and also coaches athletes individually. “I’m out there, but it’s my husband that’s helped me with this, it’s my coach that’s helped me with this, and it’s my kids, and it’s the athletes that I coach, and it’s the community that’s helped. It takes a village to do something like that.”

The idea of winning a world title first came from her coach, Parker Spencer, six years ago. A former University of Virginia track standout, Gras-Thompson showed so much potential in her first half-Ironman that Spencer declared her a future world champion.

Gras-Thompson laughed at him.

He wasn’t kidding.

“Her mindset’s just different than your typical athlete,” Spencer said by phone from Arizona, where he trains Olympic hopefuls as the head coach of the USA Triathlon’s Project Podium. “I’ve worked with many athletes in the past that have all the tools physically to be good, but they don’t have the mindset. I can count on one hand the amount of workouts Beni’s missed in six years. She’s just super, super dedicated to it.”

And she’s had to overcome plenty. Gras-Thompson twice has undergone surgery to repair her Achilles tendon. Last summer, when the Carilion Clinic Ironman 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge debuted in her hometown, she met an even more unfortunate fate.

Gras-Thompson was racing among the leaders near the Blue Ridge Parkway entrance when a male cyclist lost control of his bike at an aid station and crashed into her, breaking her collarbone and knocking her unconscious.

Gras-Thompson has no memory of that day. She’s eager to get another shot at the hometown event June 5, despite the ambitious turnaround from the world championship.

“The fact that you’re going to have local people out there on the course with you and you’re going to have friends and family cheering you on is such a motivation,” Gras-Thompson said. “It’s unlike any race that I’ve done. I never got to experience that last year. I was at the top of the climb and that was it. I never got to see my friends and family and fellow athletes during the run. It’ll be such a great motivation.”

While broken collarbones are fairly common among triathletes, Gras-Thompson struggled with the limitations following her surgery. She couldn’t swim for a month. Biking, too, was restricted, although she admits she did some on the sly.

Gras-Thompson got a bit of a break when the 2021 world championships were postponed from October to May and moved from their usual Hawaiian location to Utah. She trained up to 27 hours a week around the Roanoke Valley before conquering the rugged course, which featured more than 8,500 feet of climbing.

“I’m super proud of her, but I’m not surprised at all,” Spencer said. “That’s what I knew she should do and what she’s capable of. I would expect nothing less from her knowing how strong she is as an athlete and how good she is on race day.

“And we don’t want to stop there.”

Nope. The 2022 world championships are only five months away, having returned to their normal season and island location. Beni-Thompson is striving to finish even higher in the overall standings next time.

First, though, she’s got the local half-Ironman in three weeks. She’ll be among the female favorites in a race loaded with Roanoke flavor, but she intends on taking the Star City with her all over the country for years to come.

“You kind of get inspired by some of these older athletes,” she said. “You think: I would like to be doing that when I’m 60. I would like to be doing that when I’m 70, crossing that finish line as old as I can be and taking as much out of life as I can take.”

