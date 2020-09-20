McFarling: Kevin Harvick holds off Kyle Busch in thriller

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Sometimes you get wrecks. Sometimes you get fights.

And sometimes at Bristol, you just get one whale of a one-on-one battle.

The latter was the case on Saturday, as Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch put on a fantastic duel over the final 50 laps before Harvick held on to win the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.

“Bristol, baby!” Harvick shouted to the roughly 30,000 fans at the speedway.

One version of it, yes.

Much like last week’s race at Richmond, the caution stayed out for most of this one. The yellow flag waved only five times, and the last 81 laps stayed green.

That left it up to the two best cars, and they delivered.

Harvick ultimately took the checkered flag by a scant 0.31 seconds over Busch, but only after Busch made repeated moves toward his back bumper in the closing laps.

“Just didn’t have enough there at the end,” Busch said. “The guys did a great job in giving me a really good piece tonight to contend and at least be up there and be close, but unfortunately, just didn’t have enough.”