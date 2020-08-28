McFarling: Kindness, empathy needn’t go on strike

He paused and choked back a sob.

“But we’ll be all right,” he said.

Lift up those around you. It’s the one thing we can all do. What’s going on is this country is complicated and emotional and not easily fixed. It can seem overwhelming.

But simple kindness is accessible to anybody. And Smith’s teammates proved that the next day.

The NBA took the lead on the striking, of course. That is a league that is about 81% Black. MLB has about 8% Black Americans. In that sense, it is much closer to the percentage of the country as a whole (13.4%).

In other words, it’s potentially a tougher place to find solidarity on issues like this. And there’s a decent chance that a lot of those Mets players don’t have a unified stance on politics or policing or even race relations.

But they love Dom Smith.

“It really touched all of us in the clubhouse,” Mets outfielder Michael Conforto told reporters, referencing Smith’s words from Wednesday. “You know, just to see how powerful his statements were, how emotional he was, Dom, he’s our brother. So we stand behind him.”