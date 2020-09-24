McFarling: Kyle Busch predicts his own demise, blasts those meddling kids

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Good news for any Kyle Busch haters out there: The defending Cup champion is about to be ousted from NASCAR’s playoffs.

Really. He said so himself!

It happened late Saturday, after Busch finished runner-up to Kevin Harvick in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. A reporter asked how he felt about performing well enough at Bristol to move onto the Round of 12, which begins this coming weekend in Las Vegas.

“We’ll be eliminated in the next round, so don’t care,” Busch said.

OK, then.

Frustrated Kyle often is the most entertaining kind of Kyle, and Saturday was no exception. Not only did he take that shot at himself, but he also went after Joey Logano and a pair of lesser-known drivers in Joey Gase and Garrett Smithley.

All three impeded Busch’s attempts to pass Harvick late in the race. Logano, who finished 11th, was fighting hard to stay just one lap down. He didn’t give Busch any room on the outside to make a move on the Stewart Haas Racing ace.

“He's nobody's friend for a reason,” Busch said of Logano. “So there you have it.”